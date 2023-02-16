Man faces arraignment Friday on murder charge in slaying of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence in Dorchester

David A. Leon, Skerritt’s lawyer in the murder case, declined comment Thursday, saying he hadn’t received any documentation about the evidence against his client from prosecutors.

Csean Skerritt, 34, who is currently in custody on an unrelated federal drug charge, will be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court.

A Boston man is slated to be arraigned Friday on a murder charge for allegedly shooting 13-year-old Tyler J. Lawrence to death in Mattapan last month, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

On Jan. 29, Lawrence, who lived in Norwood, was shot while walking on Babson Street in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m., about 10 minutes after he left his grandparents’ house, relatives have told the Globe. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Advertisement

No motive for the shooting has been disclosed.

Skerritt has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple convictions of assault, according to court records. In 2008, he was convicted in Plymouth District Court of assault and battery on a public employee and was convicted of the same crime in Boston Municipal Court in 2011.

Skerritt also pleaded guilty in 2011 in Suffolk Superior Court to charges of carrying a firearm without a license and received a three-year state prison sentence.

In November 2017, a Suffolk Superior Court jury found Skerritt not guilty of first-degree murder and gun-related charges in the 2014 slaying of Julien Printemps in Dorchester.

At the time, police alleged that Skerritt and Printemps, who according to court documents were “affiliated with rival groups,” had exchanged words in a parking lot before shots were fired. Police said Printemps tried to drive away on Dorchester Avenue before he was fatally shot.

Skerritt was released from prison in November 2013 and was on probation at the time of Printemps’s murder.

In the current federal matter, Skerritt was arrested Feb. 5 on a charge of distribution of 40 or more grams of fentanyl, court records show. He did not enter a plea during his initial court appearance the following day, when he was remanded to federal custody.

Advertisement

His next hearing in the federal case is slated for March 1 in US District Court in Boston.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.