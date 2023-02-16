Man identified in fatal Dorchester shooting

A man who was shot and killed Monday evening in Dorchester has been identified as 31-year-old Paris Quilter, Boston police said in a statement Thursday.

Quilter, of Dorchester, and a second man who was shot near 21 Dewey St. were transported to local hospitals after they were found by police, the statement said.

The second man who was shot, who has not been identified, is expected to survive, the statement said.