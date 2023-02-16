fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man identified in fatal Dorchester shooting

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated February 16, 2023, 1 hour ago

A man who was shot and killed Monday evening in Dorchester has been identified as 31-year-old Paris Quilter, Boston police said in a statement Thursday.

Quilter, of Dorchester, and a second man who was shot near 21 Dewey St. were transported to local hospitals after they were found by police, the statement said.

The second man who was shot, who has not been identified, is expected to survive, the statement said.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday , officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they responded to a call for two people shot, the statement said.

An investigation by Boston police is ongoing, the statement said. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

