New UMass Amherst chancellor should ‘keep up the momentum’

“I’m an underrepresented minority and I take that with a lot of responsibility,” Reyes said. “I’ve been able to speak in Spanish with a lot of people throughout the past few days. This is a demographic that is increasing in numbers, so I’m very fortunate to be a bridge builder as we continue to grow.”

The university’s board voted Thursday to approve Reyes, the interim chancellor of the University of Illinois-Chicago, as its next chancellor and first Hispanic leader of the state’s flagship campus. In an interview, Reyes said he hopes to be a “bridge builder” between the campus and the state’s Hispanic communities.

Javier Reyes kept hearing one refrain again and again from the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus community — “Keep up the momentum.”

Reyes succeeds Kumble Subbaswamy, the university’s beloved leader since 2012 who plans to retire in June. Many credit Subbaswamy for the school’s improved graduation rates and reputation, progress that students, alumni, faculty members and administrators are intent on maintaining.

“Everyone here on campus understands that we are expecting our degrees to be worth more over the next 10 years, and over our lives and careers,” said Shayan Raza, president of the student government who served on the chancellor search committee. “We’re looking to build on that trajectory.”

The improvement in US News and World Report rankings of public universities from 52nd in 2010 to 26th in the most recent list is a point of pride for many in the campus community, but it will be challenging for Reyes to lead the campus further up the ranks where competition is stiffer, said Anthony Paik, UMass Amherst professor of sociology and secretary of the faculty senate.

“Our peers are some of the amazing, top-ranked flagship schools in the country and that’s a harder crowd to [compete with,]” Paik said.

Reyes said in an interview that he believes the campus must focus on “the gaps” and “weaknesses” to attract more research dollars and improve student retention. He said growth must be sustainable and he is not interested in focusing on rankings “for the sake of rankings.”

“The approach is making sure we identify gaps, benchmarked to other universities, and really make sure that we move in that direction,” Reyes said. “We want to focus on social justice and the public good. Otherwise, there are ways where you can get to a ranking that perhaps doesn’t fulfill your mission.”

University of Illinois colleagues described Reyes as “an immediate collaborator” and a “good listener.”

“The thing that strikes me is his collaborative style and being able to tap into the various resources on the campus and moving partnerships forward,” said Venkat Venkatakrishnan, director of research for the Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago and a professor of computer science at UIC.

Another challenge for Reyes will be overseeing a unionized workforce at a time when campus workers across the country are pushing for higher pay and job security. Reyes gained firsthand experience last month following a days-long strike by faculty members calling for higher wages and increased mental health resources on campus. Faculty voted to accept a new contract this month following negotiations.

Reyes, an economist, said he learned to “not take sides,” in labor negotiations and understands inflation and increased costs of living contribute to union activity.

“Then it really becomes an ‘us versus them’ and then you cannot be an effective chancellor in my opinion if you don’t take the whole [picture] into perspective,” Reyes said. “The dynamics of the economy are changing [and] that’s when labor unions are perhaps a more effective way for the workers to communicate with organizations.”

Hiring and retaining staff and faculty in a competitive higher education market is top of mind on the Amherst campus, said Rebecca Spencer, professor of psychological and brain sciences.

“Human resources is one of the areas that we need to improve,” Spencer said. “Hiring and maintaining staff is going to be a challenge.”

Adding flexibility for how students can access a UMass Amherst education will also be key for continued enrollment growth. UMass acknowledged its online options were lagging a few years ago, prompting a partnership with Brandman University in California to increase them.

Reyes, who served as the vice provost for online and distance education at the University of Arkansas, grew online enrollment from about to 13,000 to 24,000 students in three years during his tenure in Arkansas, experience he says he’ll bring to Amherst.

“Online education is helping land grant universities redefine what we mean by access to education,” Reyes said. “You will never hear me talk about creating online courses. We’re going to fuel teaching innovation in all learning environments in a way that is a symbiotic relationship across all modalities.”

Reyes, who also previously served as dean of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University, said he looks forward to forging relationships with leaders in Amherst and across the state, including with the other UMass campuses once he starts this summer.

“How does a flagship really support that whole system? How does it lead collaboration and not necessarily lead competition?” Reyes said. “We don’t have enough resources to do it on our own anyway. Me and all the chancellors in system bring resources that can help us address needs with a higher level of impact, scope and diversity. Let’s be the tide that raises all boats.”













