Officer shoots man in hand, ending six hour standoff in Taunton, police say

A regional SWAT officer shot a pistol out of the hand of a man who had armed himself with the weapon, ending a six-hour long standoff that began late Wednesday when the man appeared outside a Taunton duplex threatening an acquaintance who lived there, police said.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injured hand and is expected to face criminal charges, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh said in a statement Thursday. Police did not release the man’s name or his age.
According to Walsh, the man arrived outside a duplex on Pratt Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. He was armed with a handgun and “was making threats to a resident inside who is known to the suspect.”
Officers arrived on the scene. evacuated residents of the duplex and nearby homes as a safety precaution, and created a perimeter that allowed police to talk with the suspect, police wrote. A reverse 911 call was also made to city residents, police said.
Taunton police activated the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) SWAT team while negotiations continued with the man overnight and into Thursday morning.
“After several hours of crisis negotiations, the suspect made a gesture with their gun resulting in a SEMLEC SWAT officer firing one shot around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, that struck the suspect’s hand, causing the suspect to drop the gun,” Walsh said in the statement.
The handgun was recovered. Police left the neighborhood around 8 a.m. Thursday.
The charges the man may face were not disclosed.
