Officer shoots man in hand, ending six hour standoff in Taunton, police say

A regional SWAT officer shot a pistol out of the hand of a man who had armed himself with the weapon, ending a six-hour long standoff that began late Wednesday when the man appeared outside a Taunton duplex threatening an acquaintance who lived there, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injured hand and is expected to face criminal charges, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh said in a statement Thursday. Police did not release the man’s name or his age.

According to Walsh, the man arrived outside a duplex on Pratt Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. He was armed with a handgun and “was making threats to a resident inside who is known to the suspect.”