In one of the most beautiful spots in Vermont, an ugly situation.

That image, however, has taken a hit over the last month, after two members of the Woodstock Foundation board that oversees the resort and nearby Billings Farm & Museum went public with accusations that belie the inn’s reputation.

Sitting smack dab in the middle of town, next to the magnificent library and across from the stately village green, The Woodstock Inn & Resort is the biggest employer in the area, operating an elegant 142-room hotel, the Woodstock Country Club, a health club and the Saskadena Six ski area. It has long been regarded as the jewel of Woodstock, if not the entire Upper Valley.

WOODSTOCK, Vt. - This picturesque town, with its quaint shops, charming period homes and a classic covered bridge, is one of the most beautiful in New England, drawing tourists from all over.

Advertisement

Last month, Ellen Pomeroy, who chaired the foundation’s board, and Salvatore Iannuzzi, the vice chair, filed a lawsuit against their fellow trustees, claiming they were removed from their leadership positions because they had tried to address complaints from employees about sexual harassment, discrimination, and workplace mistreatment.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In an interview, Iannuzzi said the resort and farm have a staff that fluctuates between 350 and 400, depending on the season, and that he has talked to about 50 of them since last spring.

He said workers at the resort and farm catalogued a host of problems left ignored by management, among them: some female employees were sexually harassed by managers and fellow employees; employees were paid “significantly less” than those working at other area resorts; women were often paid less than men and improperly denied promotions; LGBTQ employees were harassed; a manager who used the N word routinely was not disciplined.

Iannuzzi said workers outlined a litany of misconduct, mismanagement, and retaliation against employees who complained about mistreatment.

Advertisement

“Treating employees like this is unacceptable,” said Iannuzzi, who worked on Wall Street for 25 years and owns a sprawling farm in Woodstock. He said his first job, working for minimum wage at a supermarket, informed his lifelong belief that in any enterprise “you are only as good as how you treat your employees.”

Iannuzzi talked to one employee who is paid $17 an hour to manage reservations. To make ends meet, she is a dog walker on weeknights and cleans houses on weekends.

“Three jobs to pay the rent and eat,” Iannuzzi said. “She asked for a 50-cents an hour raise and was turned down. Working people should not be treated like this.”

Iannuzzi said he and Pomeroy were motivated to uphold the ideals of the late Laurance Rockefeller, who endowed the Woodstock Foundation to oversee philanthropic work and ensure the resort remained an important economic and cultural engine in the region.

He compared his and Pomeroy’s ouster by fellow trustees to “a coup.”

“We’re trying to change the management culture,” he said. “This is fixable. It’s not rocket science, but you have to be willing to do what has to be done.”

He said the other trustees retaliated against him, Pomeroy, and other whistle-blowers.

Christopher Roy, the lawyer who represents the eight trustees named in the lawsuit, disputes the claim that Pomeroy and Iannuzzi were forced out, insisting their terms simply expired.

Roy said the trustees were trying to address employee complaints and had hired a New York law firm to conduct an investigation into the issues first raised by Pomeroy and Iannuzzi. He said that report could be completed within a week.

Advertisement

“They went rogue,” Roy said of Pomeroy’s and Iannuzzi’s decision to conduct their own investigation without involving other trustees.

Roy acknowledged that Pomeroy and Iannuzzi responded to real and disturbing employee complaints about management but said the way they went about it was inappropriate and divisive.

Iannuzzi said he and Pomeroy filed the lawsuit only after concluding that trustees were not serious about addressing the myriad complaints.

This week, the inn’s parking lot was full. It remains a popular spot, despite the dysfunction behind the scenes. The trial, if there is one, will be a doozy.













Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.