Orange Line train pulled from service after doors forced open while train in motion

The MBTA has taken one of the new Orange Line trains out of service after a passenger was briefly able to open the doors of one car while the train was in motion at the State Street station, officials said Thursday.
Witnesses said a passenger tried to re-open a set of doors as the train began to depart the platform, but within seconds, the emergency braking system activated and the doors closed before the train left the station, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail.
Pesaturo said the doors reportedly “operated as intended” and there were no injuries.
Pesaturo did not provide a date for the incident, but it was captured in a video posted online Sunday. In the video, an Orange Line train begins to move, then the doors of the car in the foreground briefly open, and the train immediately stops and the doors close. About 15 seconds later, the train begins to move again and then pulls out of the station.
The MBTA removed all cars of that train from service “out of an abundance of caution while a full investigation takes place,” Pesaturo said.
“The train’s doors will be tested to ensure they continue to function as intended and were not damaged by this passenger’s action,” he said. “The MBTA asks all customers to consider the safety of their fellow travelers and refrain from any actions that could put others in harm’s way.”
