Orange Line train pulled from service after doors forced open while train in motion

The MBTA has taken one of the new Orange Line trains out of service after a passenger was briefly able to open the doors of one car while the train was in motion at the State Street station, officials said Thursday.

Witnesses said a passenger tried to re-open a set of doors as the train began to depart the platform, but within seconds, the emergency braking system activated and the doors closed before the train left the station, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail.

Pesaturo said the doors reportedly “operated as intended” and there were no injuries.