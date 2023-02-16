fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Mattapan

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 16, 2023, 32 minutes ago

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in Mattapan, Boston police said.

The crash occurred at 1198 Blue Hill Ave. and the call came in around 9:31 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.

The vehicle left the scene, and the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tavares said.

The incident remains under investigation, she said.



Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video