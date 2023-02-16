Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Mattapan

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in Mattapan, Boston police said.

The crash occurred at 1198 Blue Hill Ave. and the call came in around 9:31 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.

The vehicle left the scene, and the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tavares said.