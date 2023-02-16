Police reform gains momentum on Smith Hill

On the latest edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, deputy House Speaker Ray Hull told my colleague Ed Fitzpatrick that “there has to be some reform, and it’s going to be not some Band-Aid, either.” Hull is also a Providence police officer.

It sure sounds like this will be the year that Rhode Island lawmakers overhaul the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), the state law that, among other things, dictates how police departments can discipline officers who are accused of wrongdoing.

We’ve been hearing about LEOBOR reform since 2020 after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, but state lawmakers couldn’t reach a consensus on any changes to the law. A study commission was formed, and then nothing happened.

But Hull’s ascent to a leadership post in the House is a signal that there could be some momentum for change, although he pretty much ruled out a proposal to repeal the law entirely that was introduced by 10 Democratic state representatives on Wednesday.

Hull said he wants police chiefs to be able to speak publicly about ongoing cases (they often cite LEOBOR when declining to comment on officer-involved discipline).

That’s not going to be enough of a change for some advocates, including the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, which wants police chiefs to increase the number of days an officer can be suspended before they can ask for a LEOBOR hearing from two days to 10 days.

The league is also asking to shake up the disciplinary panel that hears LEOBOR cases, which is currently comprised of three active or retired police officers.

In Providence, former police chief Hugh Clements was an advocate for reforming the law, but the General Assembly never took action. Colonel Oscar Perez, the brand new chief, said last week that he supports reforming, not repealing, the law.

