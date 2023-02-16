R.I. House passes bill to keep retirees working as substitute teachers

The current cutoff is 90 days. Representative William W. O’Brien, the bill’s sponsor, said if that period is not extended, the Providence public schools and other school districts will lose a crucial source of substitute teachers.

PROVIDENCE — Facing a “critical teacher shortage,” the state House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that would let retirees work as substitute teachers for up to 120 days without forfeiting retirement benefits.

“This is very urgent,” he said in an interview. “It has to be done.”

O’Brien, a North Providence Democrat who taught math in Providence for 20 years and now works as a truant officer, said the entire country is facing a “massive shortage of teachers,” particularly in the fields of math and science.

“Hopefully we will get more young people going into the profession,” he said. “The biggest problem is we don’t have people going into the profession because they can make so much more in the private sector, especially in math and science.”

O’Brien said Providence public schools use about 100 retirees as substitute teachers each day, and some will hit the 90-day cutoff on Friday. He said he hopes the Senate quickly approves the legislation and that Governor Daniel J. McKee signs it into law.

Senate spokesman Greg Pare said, “We are working on this. We recognize it is an urgent matter.”

The House voted 68 to 0 for the bill, with no one speaking in opposition.

Representative Rebecca Kislak, a Providence Democrat, spoke in support, and said she thinks the state might need to extend the limit even further than 120 days.

“I also want to take a moment to exhort all of us to work on the underlying workforce issues here,” Kislak said. “Our teachers are the hearts of our schools. We need to support them. We need to make sure that they feel supported so that they want to be teachers so we don’t continually come up on these really, really dire staffing crises that are hurting all of our kids.”

Representative Teresa A. Tanzi, a Narragansett Democrat, said the state might need to extend the cutoff to 180 days.

“We are in unprecedented times right now,” she said. “We may in fact need to do 180 days for this so that our children are not in overcrowded classrooms, not learning in inappropriate learning environments, and able to recover from the difficulties that they experienced during COVID.”

Representative Arthur J. Corvese, a North Providence Democrat, called the legislation “necessary” and “important,” praising O’Brien for moving quickly on the legislation early in the 2023 legislative session.

Frank Flynn, president of the Rhode Island Association of Teachers and Health Professionals, wrote to legislators, asking them to pass the bill promptly.

Many school districts had a shortage of substitute teachers before the pandemic, and that problem has only grown worse since the pandemic, Flynn said.

“The serious shortage of substitute teachers is disruptive to education and is a significant problem to classroom teachers required to give up planning periods or take additional students in their classes when no substitutes are available,” he wrote.

Many of the retired teachers who are now serving as substitutes are fast approaching the 90-day limit for working without losing retirement benefits, Flynn said. Losing those retirees would exacerbate the substitute teacher shortage, forcing teachers to cover additional classes, splitting classes into multiple classrooms, and possibly resulting in classes being taught by non-certified personnel, he said.

“It will be particularly disruptive for districts that rely heavily on retirees to cover classes which require qualified, appropriately certified teachers in hard-to-fill areas,” Flynn wrote.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.