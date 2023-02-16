R.I. Republican Party will see changes in leadership

Lee Ann Sennick is planning to step down as Rhode Island’s Republican national committeewoman because she is now communications director for the Rhode Island Senate Minority Office.

PROVIDENCE — The leadership of Rhode Island’s Republican Party is about to undergo changes.

On Thursday, former GOP attorney general candidate Charles “Chas” Calenda announced he will run to succeed Cienki as party chair. And Cienki said attorney Giovanni D. Cicione has told her that he is interested in running for the party chair position, which he previously held from 2007 to 2011.

Advertisement

The Republican National Committee includes three representatives from each state and territory. Right now, Rhode Island’s three representatives are Steven Frias as national committeeman, Sennick as national committeewoman, and Cienki as party chair. The Republican State Central Committee will meet on March 25 to elect new officers.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Cienki noted the changes will come in advance of the 2024 presidential election. The declared Republican candidates include former president Donald Trump, former South Carolina governor and US ambassador Nikki Haley, and former Cranston mayor Stephen Laffey.

Other potential GOP presidential candidates include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, former vice president Mike Pence, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former Maryland governor Larry Hogan.

Cienki said she has no preference in the Republican field yet. “The more the merrier,” she said. “Buckle up. Get the popcorn ready.”

The changes will follow a disappointing GOP showing in last year’s elections in Rhode Island.

Democrats swept the statewide offices, including governor and lieutenant governor. Republican Allan W. Fung lost the Second Congressional District race to Democrat Seth Magaziner in a contest that received national attention.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 66 Republicans ran for the 113 General Assembly seats, marking a 57 percent increase over the 42 Republicans who ran in 2020. But the GOP ended up losing an Assembly seat, leaving the GOP with 14 legislators, including five in the Senate and nine in the House.

Cienki said the losses are frustrating. “This is a deep blue state,” she said.

But she said she was encouraged by the number of candidates who ran in 2022. “Sometimes it takes two or three election cycles to break through,” she said. “Don’t give up — that is my message. You have to get out there.”

She said she is encouraged by Republican victories in school committee and town council races. “In Chariho, Smithfield, Scituate, Foster, Glocester, we are building up the farm team,” she said.

Cienki said she also is encouraged that national Republican officials poured money into the Fung campaign and provided funds to the state party, helping it hire an executive director, Jesus Solorio. She said the national GOP is recognizing it needs a “50 state strategy” that includes blue states such as Rhode Island.

In his announcement, Calenda thanked Cienki for her four-year tenure as party chair.

“As a former statewide candidate, I understand firsthand the challenges candidates face — especially in states like Rhode Island,” he said. “I’m running for RIGOP chairman to strengthen our grassroots support across Rhode Island, bring in resources to help candidates in 2024, and hold Democrats accountable for their disastrous policies.”

Advertisement

In November’s elections, Calenda challenged Democratic Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, who won with 61.5 percent of the vote, while Calenda received 38.4 percent.

He said he plans to talk with Republican city and town chairs, delegates, and others in the weeks ahead to share his vision for the party.

“Now, more than ever, we need a strong Republican Party to challenge the extreme policies coming out from Smith Hill,” Calenda said. “Democrats have gone unchecked for over 80 years, and I will work hard to ensure we curtail their stronghold in Rhode Island.”

Cicione could not be reached immediately on Thursday.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.