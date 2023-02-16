Water bills could rise nearly 4 percent under MWRA proposed rate increase, officials say

The board will take a final vote on the proposal in June; between now and then, officials said, the MWRA will work with a separate advisory board to fine tune the proposed budget and look for ways to reduce the fee hikes.

Under a proposal the MWRA presented to its Board of Directors Wednesday, officials said, water bills would spike by 3.9 percent in fiscal 2024, which starts in July.

Households in communities served by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority could see their water bills go up by nearly 4 percent in fiscal 2024, according to MWRA officials.

The MWRA provides water and sewer services to dozens of Greater Boston communities, according to its website.

“The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority provides safe and affordable water to Massachusetts residents. Its long-term goal is to provide sustainable and predictable assessments to its member communities,” said MWRA spokesperson Ria Convery in a statement. “The agency has achieved this by utilizing a multi-year rates management strategy and will continue to utilize fiscally responsible budgeting practices while addressing all outstanding debt.”

The MRWA Board of Directors on Wednesday voted to “approve the transmittal of the” proposed fiscal 2024 budget to the MWRA Advisory Board for a 60-day review and comment period, according to minutes of the meeting.

The advisory board, MWRA records indicate, has “a minimum of 60 days from the transmittal of the FY24 Proposed Budget to review the budget and prepare comments and recommendations. During the review period, Advisory Board and MWRA staff will continue to meet and evaluate the impact of changing circumstances as they arise.”

Once the MWRA receives the advisory board’s comments and recommendations, it’ll present its official responses to the Board of Directors at budget hearings, according to the records.

“Staff will present the final budget and the final assessments and for Fiscal Year 2024 to the Board for approval in June 2023,” the records said.

The MWRA, in its Wednesday presentation on the proposal, listed several factors influencing its rate projections for fiscal 2024.

“MWRA’s planning estimates are projections based on a series of assumptions about future spending (operating and capital), interest rates, inflation, and other factors,” the document said. “MWRA uses the planning estimates to model and project what future rate increases might be based upon these assumptions, as well as to test the impact of changes to assumptions on future rate increases.”

The planning estimates, the document said, “are not predictions of what rate increases will be but rather they provide the context and framework for guiding MWRA financial policy and management decision making that ultimately determine the level of actual rate increases on an annual basis.”

Historically, the document said, planning estimates were based on conservative projections.

“Conservative projections of future rate increases benefit the MWRA by providing assurance to all stakeholders, including the rating agencies that MWRA anticipates raising revenues sufficient to pay for its operations and outstanding debt obligations now and over the long-term,” the document said. “Additionally, conservative forecasts of rate revenue requirements enable member communities to adequately plan and budget for future payments to MWRA.”

