Woman, toddler from Worcester among three people found dead inside Connecticut home, authorities say

A toddler and a woman from Worcester were identified Thursday as two of three victims found dead inside a Connecticut home Tuesday night, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers responded to a home in Brooklyn, Conn., shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a “suspicious incident” and discovered the bodies of two adults and a young child, State Police said in a statement.

The child was identified as 3-year-old Emanual Perez and one of the adults as Lury Pizarro, 33, both of Worcester, the statement said.