Woman, toddler from Worcester among three people found dead inside Connecticut home, authorities say

A toddler and a woman from Worcester were identified Thursday as two of three victims found dead inside a Connecticut home Tuesday night, Connecticut State Police said.
Troopers responded to a home in Brooklyn, Conn., shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a “suspicious incident” and discovered the bodies of two adults and a young child, State Police said in a statement.
The child was identified as 3-year-old Emanual Perez and one of the adults as Lury Pizarro, 33, both of Worcester, the statement said.
The third individual was not identified pending notification of their family, State Police said.
Authorities say their deaths appear to be part of “an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” according to the statement.
The deaths are under investigation by the Eastern District Major Crime Squad, State Police said. Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Ethan Tanksley at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov.
