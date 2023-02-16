Woman who was target of ‘grandparent scam’ given ride to bank; Norwood police asking for public’s help in identifying vehicle

Norwood police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who drove the victim to Rockland Trust Bank in a white minivan on Tuesday afternoon.

A woman who was the target of a so-called “grandparent scam” was driven to a Norwood bank by the alleged scammer so she could withdraw thousands of dollars from her account, police said.

He was described as a white male, balding with gray hair, driving a white 2014-2016 Dodge Grand Caravan base SXT model that was seen in the area of Prospect Street, Washington Street and Lenox Street between 2:20 p.m. and 2:28 p.m. on Feb. 14, according to a Facebook post by the Norwood Police Department.

“We are very concerned that in this case, the subject actually picked up the victim and drove the victim to the bank,” police wrote in the post.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Sean Jennings at the Norwood Police Department’s non-emergency line at 781-440-5100.

“Brazen” is the word that Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks III used to describe this recent incident.

“It’s rare but we’ve had them show up to collect,” Brooks said in an email to the Globe. “We arrested some a couple of years ago. But picking her up because she has no way of getting to the bank and driving her is pretty brazen and I’ve personally not seen that before. What if a cruiser had attempted just a routine traffic stop? Would he have fled with her? Dropped her off at the roadside? Brazen and risky.”

The attempted larceny didn’t happen thanks to the quick thinking of a bank employee, police said.

Norwood police said at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday an officer responded to Rockland Trust Bank for “an attempted scam called in by an alert bank employee.”

Norwood police cautioned people to be aware that scammers are out there targeting older people.

“An elderly party had come in earlier attempting to withdraw over $9,000,” police wrote. “It was later determined that the party had received a call stating that a family member was in a car accident and needed money. NPD confirmed that family member had not been in an accident or requested any money. After receiving another call, the victim was driven to the bank in what was described as a large white vehicle by a white male balding with gray hair.”

“Please be aware of these ‘Grandparent Scams’ which typically involve the victim receiving a call from someone posing as a family member, usually a grandchild,” police wrote. “The caller will state they are in an emergency situation and need money to be sent to resolve it. To prevent these scams, always call and check with family members on a known number. Don’t send cash, wire money, or provide numbers from gift or cash-reload cards to a person claiming to be a grandchild. Scammers prefer those payment methods because they’re difficult to trace.”

