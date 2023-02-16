Biden deemed healthy in annual physical exam as reelection looms

As part of the physical, Biden underwent routine skin cancer surveillance. O’Connor said one ‘’small lesion’' on the president’s chest was excised on Thursday and sent for traditional biopsy and that the results are pending. O’Connor noted that Biden spent a ‘’good deal of time’' in the sun when he was young and that he had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed before assuming the presidency.

Kevin O’Connor — who has been Biden’s primary care doctor since 2009 — wrote that the most notable update from Biden’s last physical in November 2021 was his COVID-19 infection over the summer but said the president has not experienced any lingering symptoms that could be characterized as ‘’long COVID.’’

President Biden remains ‘’a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute duties of the presidency,’’ his physician wrote in a memo released hours after the president underwent a routine annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday morning.

Biden, who at age 80 is the first octogenarian president in American history, has faced repeated questions about his physical and mental fitness — inquiries that have intensified as he prepares for an expected reelection bid. He would be 82 at the start of a second term and 86 at the end of eight years in the White House.

Biden has previously said that his health will be a key consideration in his ultimate decision on whether to run for reelection, but he has told his advisers he feels healthy and energized despite his age.

After his physical, Biden was seen jogging back toward the White House from Marine One.

Biden has several minor medical conditions he is treated for: non-valvular atrial fibrillation, a common type of irregular heartbeat; hyperlipidemia, or high cholesterol; gastroesophageal reflux; seasonal allergies; spinal arthritis; and mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet. O’Connor said all the conditions were stable and that the president takes three common prescription medications and two common over-the-counter medications to treat them.

Biden’s age and health are sure to become top campaign issues regardless of who he runs against. Republicans have already begun to make Biden’s age a key focal point for attacks.

Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations who recently announced a bid for the Republican presidential nomination, used her announcement speech to call for ‘’mandatory mental competency test’' for all politicians above the age of 75.

‘’America is not past our prime,’’ she said Wednesday. ‘’It’s just that our politicians are past theirs.’’

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican, used her response to Biden’s State of the Union address last week to showcase the fact that Biden is ‘’the oldest president in American history.’’ The nation’s youngest governor at 40 years old, Sanders called Biden ‘’unfit to serve as commander in chief.’’

Both Haley and Sanders explicitly called for a ‘’new generation’' of leaders to emerge and take the place of current politicians.

Former president Donald Trump, who is 76, has also sought to make Biden’s age and issue — giving him the nickname ‘’Sleepy Joe’' and questioning his vitality and mental acuity. Trump, who is overweight and has acknowledged poor eating habits, has faced attacks from Biden’s allies over his own physical and mental fitness.

Biden has said it is fair for people to ask about his age, but White House aides have dismissed concerns over the president’s expected plan to seek a second term in his 80s. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked Thursday whether Biden felt up to the job even though he will be 86 at the end of a second term. ‘’Yes,’’ she responded simply.

But polls show Biden’s age is an issue among voters: A February 2022 Washington Post-ABC News poll found that 54 percent of Americans said Biden does not have the mental sharpness to serve effectively as president, up from 43 percent in May 2020. While 83 percent of Democrats said Biden was mentally sharp, that dropped to 34 percent among independents and 7 percent among Republicans.

Despite the rigors of the presidency, Biden has not suffered serious injury or experienced major sicknesses since taking office. He endured a bout of COVID-19 last year, working from home and experiencing only mild symptoms, the White House said at the time.

He was prescribed Paxlovid and experienced a rebound infection — meaning he tested negative after a few days and then again tested positive for the virus — but otherwise recovered uneventfully.

In June, Biden toppled off his bike near his Delaware vacation home after his shoe got caught in the toe cage as he was coming to a stop. White House aides pointed out that Biden got up and kept biking and noted that it is not uncommon for cyclists using toe cages to fall down.

Occasionally, the president has grown prickly over questions about his mental acuity and his fitness for office.

When asked about his age, Biden often asks people to judge him by his actions, rather than his date of birth.

Speaking to PBS News Hour last week, Biden described himself as ‘’great respecter of fate’’ and promised to be ‘’completely, thoroughly honest’' about the status of his health.

‘’I think people have to just watch me,’’ he said, adding that his impromptu response to heckling Republicans during his State of the Union address led several people to say ‘’my God, age is not an issue anymore.’’

WASHINGTON POST

Biden announces new steps to address racial inequality

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Thursday ordered the federal government to do more to address racial inequality as the challenges and complexities of systemic racism are again drawing the public’s attention.

The order, signed during Black History Month, requires that an initial review into long-standing disparities in government services and treatment that he ordered on his first day in office become an annual requirement for federal agencies. The reviews are aimed at increasing access to federal programs, services, and activities for disadvantaged communities. The new order also directs federal agencies to have equity teams and name senior leaders who would be accountable for increasing equity and addressing bias.

Chiraag Bains, the president’s deputy assistant for racial justice and equity, said that the new order shows Biden is “doubling down” on the commitment he made on his first day as president “to put equity at the center of how this government operates.”

The order institutionalizes Biden’s pledge that government be open and accessible to all and “is a recognition that achieving equity is not a one- or a two-year project. It’s a generational commitment,” Bains told the Associated Press.

Federal agencies would need to improve the quality and frequency of their engagement with communities that have faced systemic discrimination. And it formalizes Biden’s goal of a 50 percent bump in federal procurement dollars that go to small and disadvantaged businesses by 2025.

Under the order, agencies must also focus on new civil rights threats, such as discrimination in automated technology and access for people with disabilities and for those who speak languages other than English. It also includes a push to improve the collection, transparency, and analysis of data to help improve equity.

ASSOCIATED PRESS