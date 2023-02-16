Fetterman checks into hospital to seek treatment for clinical depression

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, his chief of staff, said in a statement. He said that after undergoing an evaluation Monday by Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician in Congress, Fetterman followed the recommendation for inpatient care at Walter Reed.

WASHINGTON — Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who was hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded, checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday night to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said Thursday.

Advertisement

The decision to seek help at Walter Reed underscored the challenges, both physical and emotional, that Fetterman has been dealing with since entering the Senate last month after a life-threatening stroke last year, a transition that has been vastly more difficult because of the strains of his recovery. Seeking treatment could place Fetterman — who was dogged by questions about his health throughout his campaign — at the center of a national conversation about mental health struggles that has become more public and urgent since the pandemic began.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

That is not a role he naturally would have sought himself. “After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John,” his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, said in an e-mail to supporters. “It’s not easy for anyone to be open about mental health challenges. But I am so proud of him for asking for help and taking steps to get the care he needs.”

She said that “our family is in for some difficult days ahead, and we ask for your compassion on the path to recovery” and added that she was “sad, and worried, as any wife and mother would be.”

Advertisement

During the Senate race last year in Pennsylvania, Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, seized on the issue of Fetterman’s physical health in an attempt to revive his struggling candidacy. He was not the only one; Republicans and conservative talk show hosts relentlessly attacked Fetterman and questioned whether he was fit to serve.

For now, aides said, the primary focus is on his recovery. How Fetterman, 53, will seek to address a broader conversation about mental health will be up to him. It is not yet clear how long Fetterman will stay at Walter Reed, although aides anticipate it will be longer than a few days.

Since January, Fetterman has been digging into his new job, attending caucus meetings and committee hearings, meeting with constituent groups, and attending high-profile events such as President Biden’s State of the Union address last week. He has been living alone in Washington during the week, while his wife and three children remain in Braddock, Penn.

The Senate and his colleagues in Washington have been trying to adjust with him: The sergeant-at-arms has arranged for live audio-to-text transcription for Fetterman’s committees and installed a monitor at his desk so he can follow proceedings with closed captioning. His Democratic colleagues in the Senate have been growing accustomed to communicating with him through a tablet that transcribes their words — technology he needs after suffering from auditory processing issues associated with his stroke.

But Fetterman has also been quietly struggling on a psychological level that is less obvious and harder for his colleagues to accommodate.

Advertisement

Fetterman was admitted to George Washington University Hospital last week after feeling unwell during a daylong Senate Democratic retreat. He spent two days in the stroke unit, where he underwent an MRI and other tests that ruled out another stroke and remained free of any seizures, a spokesperson said. He has been able to perform all parts of his job, but his latest health scare convinced Fetterman and his closest aides that he needed a better plan to take care of himself physically and emotionally.

After a life-changing stroke days before the Democratic primary last year, Fetterman briefly pared down his schedule to recover. But he continued his campaign in one of the most competitive and closely watched Senate races in the nation.

Now, the reality of having missed out on a crucial recovery period has become a source of pain and frustration for Fetterman and people close to him, who fear that he may suffer long-term and possibly permanent repercussions. His schedule as a freshman senator has meant that he has continued to push himself in ways that people close to him worry are detrimental.

“I stand by John Fetterman and his family,” said Senator Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat. “This is an unimaginable challenge that he has faced in life. He deserves the very best in professional care, and I am sure he will get it.”

Durbin said he was confident Fetterman would be able to serve his full term despite the challenges and added that the country was evolving in its understanding of mental health.

Advertisement

“Mental illness was considered a curse, not a medical problem,” he said. “Thank God that has changed. I credit many of our returning veterans from Iraq and other theaters who have convinced us this is simple medical mental health care that many people need from time to time.”