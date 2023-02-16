The Georgia grand jury looking into Trump election inference has released a portion of its report. Here’s what to know.

Instead, at the behest of media companies who pushed for some information to be disclosed, a state judge signed off on a five-page summary of the report, which described the general contours of the grand jury’s review. This included the types of questions posed to nearly 75 witnesses, including Senator Lindsey Graham and members of Trump’s inner circle.

While highly anticipated, what was made public probably didn’t make anyone happy, simply because there wasn’t a lot there. Not a hint that Trump or his allies will be indicted. Not a hint that they were in the clear.

On Thursday, a small portion of a report from a special grand jury in Georgia, convened to determine whether former president Donald Trump illegally interfered with the 2020 election, was released.

Here is a brief explainer of what we learned.

What is this all about anyway?

In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, Trump was recorded on a phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State applying political pressure to “find” the votes necessary to overturn a narrow Joe Biden win in that state.

Some legal scholars believe that the phone call, as well as pressure from others associated with Trump, could violate three Georgia election statutes.

What is this report about?

Georgia has a different legal system than people in New England are used to. A prosecutor convenes a special grand jury, which gives written recommendations to the district attorney on what charges they might file. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis then decides whether to file some or all of those charges with a regular grand jury. If that grand jury determines there is sufficient evidence, she can move to indict.

In this case, there was no mention in the released document about any recommended charges involving the original investigation on post-election actions. The report did make a reference to how the special grand jury believes one witness may have committed perjury, something that is rarely prosecuted. Then again, this is a very rare case.

The full report is expected to be released after the grand jury decides whether to recommend charges.

What we did learn?

We learned that after a thorough investigation and hearing testimony from scores of witnesses that the special grand jury unanimously believes there was no widescale voter fraud in Georgia during the 2020 election, as Trump had alleged.

For history, this might be an important point. And legal observers believe that reading between the lines of the report suggests there the grand jury will support will be some indictments. Wallis has said she expects some people will be charged but didn’t specify who.

What is Trump saying about all of this?

Trump’s office released a statement saying, “The long-awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.”

What’s next?

The special grand jury is finished in this matter and has handed Wallis their final report, so it’s now up to her to determine whether there is enough evidence to win a criminal prosecution against anyone. If she wants to move forward, her next step is to convene a regular grand jury.

Wallis is up for reelection in 2024. Fulton County has seen crime rates increase lately, a trend that discouraged Atlanta’s previous mayor, a national Democratic rising star, from seeking reelection.

If she decides to move forward she will not only have to convince a jury of the merits of the case but show voters it is the right use of her time in office.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.