Republicans take aim at food stamps in growing fight over federal debt

Formally known as the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, food stamps provide lower-income households with an average of more than $230 each month for groceries. Federal officials administer the aid, but states set additional rules and manage the payments, often provided through a debit card.

GOP leaders are looking to deliver on their promise to eliminate the federal deficit over the next decade. But their policy decisions could carry great consequences for the roughly 41 million people who receive monthly food aid -- and find themselves scrounging in the face of high bills.

WASHINGTON — Top House Republicans are exploring significant changes to the nation’s food stamps program, including benefit cuts and stricter work requirements, as some in the new majority scramble for ways to slash government spending this year.

Antipoverty experts have long described the money as critical, yet insufficient at times, in subsidizing families’ food needs over the course of a month. But Democrats’ efforts to expand SNAP aid have been met with steep and intensifying Republican opposition, as GOP lawmakers argue that food stamps and other government benefit programs cost too much and deter millions of Americans from entering the workforce.

Since winning control of the House, some GOP leaders have started to explore ways to translate their criticisms into federal policy. They have attacked the Biden administration for its recent benefit increases. They have called for limiting aid to entire categories of recipients, including poor adults without children. And they have raised the potential they could seek even tougher work requirements.

”We need to go back to the Clinton-era welfare-to-work reforms,” Republican Representative Jodey Arrington of Texas, leader of the House Budget Committee, said in a recent interview. He referred to GOP-led efforts in the 1990s — backed by the White House at the time — that imposed a raft of limitations on federal benefit programs.

Arrington, who will lead House Republicans’ work to craft a balanced budget, included SNAP as a source for potential savings in a cost-cutting memo issued last week. His panel said work requirements would “save tens of billions and spur economic growth,” while strict verification processes from applicants would cut down on waste, fraud, and abuse.

Such changes could open the door to debilitating cuts, according to food policy experts, who fear it could worsen an existing hunger crisis. Adding to their concerns, the debate arrives only two months after Congress agreed to terminate a pandemic-era initiative that boosted benefits in some states. The move could send some SNAP recipients’ monthly allotments plummeting by an average of $82 each month starting in March, according to the Food Research and Action Center, an antihunger advocacy group. The looming cut stands in stark contrast to federal inflation indicators released this week showing that food prices remain on the rise.

“We are strained to the breaking point with a major increase in demand coming next month,” said Vince Hall, the chief government relations officer for Feeding America, a nonprofit network of more than 200 food banks that provided more than 5 billion meals last year. “It is deeply disturbing to contemplate even further reductions to the SNAP program.”

The early discussions offer clues about the kind of cuts and other policies that Republicans are contemplating ahead of a series of high-stakes fiscal showdowns this year. At the heart of the fight is the country’s roughly $31 trillion debt, which GOP lawmakers have blamed on Democrats even though both parties share responsibility.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, Republicans have signaled they are willing to wager the country’s credit — and a fight over its ability to borrow, known as the debt ceiling — to secure significant reductions in federal spending. The result has inched the nation close to the fiscal brink, threatening the government with default as soon as this summer.

But policymakers in Washington face another looming deadline regardless of the debt limit: A key federal law that authorizes agricultural subsidies and nutrition programs, including SNAP, is set to expire at the end of September. Lawmakers must approve some sort of extension before Oct. 1, or enact a newer version of the measure, known colloquially in the Capitol as the “farm bill.” Otherwise, millions of farmers and families alike could experience significant economic disruptions this fall.

That process — mired in political bickering and fierce industry lobbying — has opened the door for resurgent Republicans to weigh significant changes to a food stamp program that paid more than $119 billion in benefits last year.

Firing an early warning shot, a group of five conservatives led by Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida last week cited the country’s “untenable” debt levels as they called for new “work requirements as a feature of welfare reform.” They specifically pointed to the need to make “structural reforms of SNAP,” saying such rules would restore “dignity” for beneficiaries.

Advertisement

“Breaking this poverty trap will help future generations avoid welfare programs altogether,” wrote Gaetz and others, including Republican Representatives Andy Biggs of Arizona and Lauren Boebert of Missouri.

SNAP already has some work requirements, but the rules can be complicated — and they often vary considerably by state.

In general, SNAP beneficiaries between ages 16 and 59 must register for work, participate in any required state-based training programs, and take a job if offered, with exceptions for some categories of Americans, including those who are disabled and parents of children under age 6. Federal law grants vast latitude to local officials to make training programs voluntary or mandatory.



