UFOs? Foreign threats? Aliens? What’s going on in the sky? Harvard astronomer breaks it down.

At a White House press briefing Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured a nervous public that there is “no indication of aliens or [extra]terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns.”

Government officials say they do not know what the objects were and the mystery has sparked rampant speculation, including the farfetched possibility that they were not from this world.

Since the US military shot down several unidentified flying objects this month, questions have swirled about their origin and purpose and what threat, if any, they pose.

With so many unanswered questions, we turned to Avi Loeb, a prominent Harvard astronomer and author of “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth.”

But Loeb, who in 2021 founded the Galileo Project, an initiative aimed at studying advanced life forms, concurred with the assessment by the White House and other officials. No one “should be afraid” of an alien invasion, he said.

“The objects that we heard about — these four — they were all following the air,” he said. “They didn’t have any maneuvering or propulsion capabilities, so it’s very likely that they’re human-made,” he said.

But the heightened focus on the unidentified objects, which a spokesman for the National Security Council said Tuesday may turn out to be harmless research or commercial efforts, is shifting the narrative about studying other life forms, whether for national security purposes or scientific endeavors, Loeb said.

“The public is very interested in this subject,” Loeb said. “If people ignored this and put the stigma on the subject ... we would have stayed blind to the possibility.”

“If you’re not open to wonderful things, you will never discover them,” added Loeb, who has published more than 700 papers and essays on astronomy — some touching on the possibility of alien life — during his decades-long career.

In June 2021, the federal government released a report on UFOs that did not find extraterrestrial links in sightings of aircrafts or other devices, Loeb said. Last summer, the government established the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office which seeks to detect and identify objects — whether anomalous or unidentified — that could threaten national security.

Its first report came out last month and leaks from a classified section catalogued some of the unidentified aerial phenomena as being “Chinese in origin or related to national security, which to me means that they started paying attention,” Loeb said.

Just a month later, the government started shooting objects down.

“It’s a testimony to the awareness of the U.S. government to objects in the sky that may pose a national security threat. And as a result, the subject lost the stigma that it had in the past. There weren’t many reports because people were afraid of talking about the subject,” he said. “Slowly but gradually, it became accepted.”

He referred to recent events as “just the tip of the iceberg.” The government is becoming increasingly alert to “objects that should not be in the sky,” Loeb said, a shift he describes as “a blessing.”

Loeb said he established the Galileo Project to help the government to “identify the unidentified.”

“The way I see the situation is that science complements government,” he said. “The question is whether there is even one object within this mixed bag of UAP [unidentified anomalous phenomena] that came from outside of the earth because that would obviously make a huge impact on the future of humanity, because we will realize that we are not alone.”

This would open up the opportunity to learn from a more advanced species, he said.

“If we encounter any technological device that is functional, it will represent technology that is far more advanced than we have,” he said. “We can benefit greatly from finding a smarter kid on our block.”

The recently detected objects, particularly the Chinese spy balloon, carries the threat not only of surveillance imaging but weapons like missiles, he said.

Pentagon and intelligence officials are looking to determine what the objects are and who sent them, Loeb said. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, has “enhanced their detection sensors so that they can see smaller objects,” which should lead to more sightings.

But the arrival of aliens? Unlikely to happen any time soon, Loeb said.

It takes about “50,000 years to traverse the Milky Way galaxy,” he said, and “we were not interesting” then.

“50,000 years ago, we were indistinguishable from nature, so nobody targeted Earth and said, ‘Let’s check the humans out there.’”

“I don’t think if there are any probes they were aiming or targeting us,” he said. “We shouldn’t be worried.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.