In a Feb. 14 letter to the editor, Sara Driscoll writes of the various financial pressures on those of limited means: rent, food, heat, clothing (“For tenants already on edge, a 10% rent hike is not ‘stabilization’ ”). These are needs, not desires.

But why does anyone expect landlords to mitigate these costs? We don’t force grocers, fuel distributors, or clothiers to limit the prevailing prices of these needs. Why are investors in housing singled out?