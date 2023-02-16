ChatGPT is the best thing to happen to writers

The way people are talking about it, you’d think ChatGPT is the end of writing as we know it. The logic goes like this: Why would companies hire writers, a notoriously cranky and annoying breed, if they could just ask an app to do the job for free — and without attitude?

Many who’ve tried the new AI app, which can compose an essay, letter, article, or anything else based on one or two simple commands, call it revolutionary. Google has gone to the mattresses to compete with it.

ChatGPT is the best thing that ever happened to writing and to writers. Good ones, at least.

Advertisement

I see it differently. Writing needed a boost long before ChatGPT came along — and I’m not just talking about misusing “literally,” “bemused,” or “the lion’s share.”

So much writing is lazy and clichéd, and ChatGPT is just the thing to prompt us human writers to improve, to embrace our own individual personalities and voices, and to write with force, drama, and humor — especially humor — in a way no AI program can. Otherwise, our business as writers will be finished.

ChatGPT follows rules with scientific precision. So we humans have to break rules. We’ve got to sweat every word. We have to find similes and analogies and shifts in viewpoint and timbre that are so specific to each of us that ChatGPT’s “writing” will read like personality-free pablum — smooth, logical, comprehensible pablum, perhaps, but pablum nonetheless.

I’ve always been more interested in how writers say things than in what they have to say. Here are a few phrases that lift off the page like rocket ships made of syllables and consonants. I cannot imagine ChatGPT conjuring them.

Harper Lee in the opening pages of “To Kill a Mockingbird” describing a hot summer’s day in Alabama: “Ladies bathed before noon, after their three o’clock naps, and by nightfall were like soft teacakes with frostings of sweat and sweet talcum.”

Advertisement

Raymond Chandler in “Farewell, My Lovely” encountering a hulking wrestler while unarmed: “I wasn’t wearing a gun … I doubted if it would do me any good. The big man would probably take it away from me and eat it.”

Mark Twain sounding remarkably contemporary when he wrote: “Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress; but I repeat myself.”

You might never have heard of Margaret Thomas Buchholz. She wrote a memoir of her mother growing up on the Jersey Shore called “Josephine” that includes this description of a nor’easter: “The cottage shook and quivered in the sharp gusts, and the rain dashed against the panes like handfuls of gravel.”

I love that line about gravel. I’ve waited years for a chance to steal it. I suppose I can’t now.

But I am still proud, nearly 20 years on, of describing businessmen flying above Manhattan who “admire for a moment their workaholic arena below, spread out in an orange dusk like a prickly carpet of geometric stalagmites.”

For fun, I asked ChatGPT to write a short essay about one of my great personal joys, driving around in my dented 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster. Could it describe the experience as well as I could? The cursor blinked for a few seconds and then gave me a smooth four-paragraph piece that began like this:

Advertisement

“Driving a Mazda Miata is an experience that brings immense joy to car enthusiasts. This compact roadster, also known as the MX-5, is a true embodiment of what a sports car should be. From the moment you sit in the driver’s seat and hear the engine roar to life, you are transported to a world of pure driving pleasure.”

But what about the earthy aroma of summer or the crisp bite of autumn blasting over the windshield and curling behind my ears? Or the taut gearbox that manages to feel precise and fluid at the same time? Or the exhilaration of downshifting while zipping up a winding road in the Berkshires?

ChatGPT can’t tell you about those things or many others. It can’t drive a stick. It has never experienced a hot Alabama day. It cannot tell a joke with a punchline that hits before you know one is coming; has never sheltered in a cottage during a nor’easter; and has never seen Manhattan from the air.

ChatGPT cannot feel or taste or smell. It can’t listen or see or play the piano. It cannot run or trip or climb a ladder or eat sushi. It cannot rush into a burning building to save a trapped child. It cannot love or hate or hold a baby or go deep-sea diving or play shortstop. It cannot admire a Vermeer. It cannot do any of those things so, therefore, it cannot describe them as they truly are, and as they truly are different to everyone who experiences them.

Advertisement

But writers can.

Wendell Jamieson, a journalist and author, is working on a memoir with Joshua A. Miele, a scientist and disability advocate.