Fatal police shootings recur, leaving precious little resolved

It is ironic that almost exactly two years after the Jan. 5, 2021, shooting of our son Michael by the Newton police another individual suffering from mental illness was shot and killed by police. Another individual experiencing a breakdown was met with bullets and not empathy. Met with deadly force instead of compassion. Met by police officers who are out of their element as opposed to trained mental health professionals or, in Cambridge, the department’s “clinical support unit.”

We are writing in response to the editorial regarding the Jan. 4 Cambridge police shooting of Arif Sayed Faisal (” More than a month later, questions about Cambridge police shooting go unanswered ,” Feb. 11).

Cambridge case falls two years after their son was killed in Newton. They ask: When does this end?

When does this end? What will it take for police departments in Massachusetts to wake up and realize their methods of response to mental health situations are ineffective? How many people have to be killed?

Your editorial quotes a social justice advocate: “The resounding question from the community is how could they kill this kid?” We want the same question answered from Newton: How could they kill Michael?

Bob and Betsy Conlon

Medfield

The writers filed a lawsuit last month in federal court in the case of their son’s fatal shooting.





There can be no healing in Cambridge without a serious city effort to confront the truth

I write to commend the Globe for the editorial “More than a month later, questions about Cambridge police shooting go unanswered.”

As a longtime resident of Cambridge, I find the city’s response to the police killing of Arif Sayed Faisal to be abysmal. One city councilor wrote to me in an e-mail that she has faith in the Middlesex district attorney’s investigation. I believe that deferring to the DA’s inquest process is a dodge and an abdication of responsibility. Such inquests rarely find wrongdoing on the part of the police. City leadership blithely informs us that the process may take up to a year. This timetable reflects zero sense of urgency on the part of Cambridge. I think it indicates more of an attempt to wait out and deflate the protests.

I was struck by one comment another councilor made in a recent council Zoom meeting. She emphasized that now is the time for healing with respect to the death of Faisal. I completely disagree with this viewpoint. Healing is impossible without a serious effort to confront the truth of what happened and to take full responsibility. And the city has displayed no commitment to that. In the absence of such a commitment, calls for healing ring hollow.

Marty Blatt

Cambridge