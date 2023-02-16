To fix Social Security and Medicare, look to Reagan and O’Neill

Moreover, there’s a model for how it should happen: the bipartisan fix for Social Security that President Ronald Reagan and House Speaker Tip O’Neill oversaw back in 1983. Reagan was a conservative Republican, O’Neill a liberal Democrat, but here’s what mattered: Both were pragmatic political adults. Their agreement added new revenues for the program while gradually raising the full-benefits retirement age.

Such is the case with Social Security and Medicare. Yes, our public-pension program and our health care payer system for the 65-plus set have problems that need addressing. But calamity isn’t just around the corner. No deadline looms for defusing a disaster. There is ample time to fix both.

Damn today’s so-called crises! Some of them simply won’t live up to their breathless billing. Upon examination, they don’t prove to be imminent emergencies but rather slow-moving problems that can be fixed if approached with intelligent perspective and pragmatic inclination.

Both sides would do well to pluck that page from history.

Social Security and Medicare are essential social supports for those of retirement age. That’s probably more true today than it was back then. After all, one workplace pattern of the last four decades is the move from company pensions that paid a retiree a set monthly sum to 401(k) plans that offer accumulating contributions while one works but leave former employees to manage, mete out, and stretch those savings upon retirement.

That change has left more Americans facing economic anxieties in retirement — and made Social Security a program many Americans rely on disproportionately, and often solely, in retirement. No wonder, then, that the public is fiercely protective of it.

Many of today’s conservatives seem to realize as much. We saw that during the State of the Union speech, when Republicans went to great and vocal pains to reject President Biden’s assertion that some in their party wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare. Biden then adroitly used their vociferous objections to prompt them into standing up to show their support for both programs.

Which leads to two observations.

First, if one regular insinuation of members of a certain party (or its prime-time propagandists) is that the other party’s octogenarian president has lapsed into his dotage, purveyors of that message look more than a little foolish when that supposedly addled chief executive outfoxes his rivals on live national television.

Second, Biden has made it clear he is ready and willing to use Social Security and Medicare as a political cudgel by claiming that Republicans have their chisels out for those twin programmatic pillars of senior life.

So is that fair?

Not particularly, at least not in my judgment. That said, this is one of those areas where the truth is more or less in the eyes of the beholder and what they deem most relevant.

Let’s walk briskly through the back-and-forth.

Republican legislative leaders insist that such cuts are not part of their current agenda, which seems to be true. On the other hand, Senator Rick Scott, Republican of Florida and the man who led the GOP’s Senate reelection effort, last year issued a manifesto that can fairly be seen as advocating for opening both Social Security and Medicare to cuts. Meanwhile, Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, has called Social Security “a legal Ponzi scheme” and called for yearly votes on its funding.

Still, Scott’s scheme seemed like the muddleheaded solo mission of an eccentric explorer of the political arctic. Johnson’s belfry, meanwhile, is best known as a gathering place for conspiracy theories and Chiroptera, as social-climbing bats prefer to be called. Not only did other GOP senators distance themselves from Scott’s scheme, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell actively disavowed it.

That said, in the not-so-distant past, prominent Republicans have surveyed those two programs with lupine eyes. It would be reassuring to think that protecting those senior citizen mainstays will now take root as hardy conservative principles in this new era of supposed conservative populism. We’ll see.

If so, striking a Reagan-O’Neill-like deal would let Republicans, who have the most vulnerability here, safely traverse those minefields. After all, if broadly backed by both sides, such an agreement couldn’t be used to demagogic political effect.

But that doesn’t mean a meet-in-the-middle agreement between benefit guardians and budget-cutters. The Democrats control both the presidency and the Senate. Further, the public is strongly with them on this matter.

That math means that any bipartisan deal must be something they, as the programs’ progenitors and protectors, can sign off on as solidifying the fiscal foundations of Social Security and Medicare without imposing painful cuts for everyday, non-wealthy Americans.

And if ideologues on either side raise a ruckus? Well, deal backers can rightly point out that they are following a celebrated example of bipartisan problem-solving by storied figures from both parties’ pasts.

