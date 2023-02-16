Leave a (narrow) path for Russians to compete at the 2024 Olympics

But it’s the second question that’s proving divisive. Ukraine — and many European countries — want a full ban of Russians and Belarusians from the Games.

As long as Vladimir Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine continues, the answer to the first question should be an emphatic no. The International Olympic Committee says it has no plans to welcome a delegation from either Russia or Belarus, which has allowed its territory to be used for attacks against Ukraine. That means no display of those countries’ flags, no playing of their national anthems.

As Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, told Ukrainians during a recent visit to Kyiv: “As long as Russian forces continue to bomb you, target your civilian population and your infrastructure, while Russian soldiers occupy your territory, I do not want Russian athletes to compete in sports.” Poland’s sports minister, Kamil Bortniczuk, says up to 40 countries are ready to boycott the Olympics if Russians and Belarusians are not banned.

But the Olympic Committee, citing basic nondiscrimination principles, says it won’t bar athletes on the basis of their nationality alone.

Indeed, there should be a path for some Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete — but it should be a narrow enough path to address the concerns raised by the IOC’s critics.

The fear of Poland and the Baltic states, which have lead the campaign to exclude Russians, is that any solution short of a total ban will hand Russia a propaganda victory. They have a good reason to think so. Russia has been banned from recent Olympics anyway because of its rampant doping; its athletes played under a neutral flag. The neutral-flag approach, though, hasn’t really fooled anyone — athletes wore a uniform with Russian colors and winners heard a snippet of Tchaikovsky instead of the Russian national anthem. The IOC’s dictate that the team be referred to as “ROC” instead of Russia led to widespread mockery.

The IOC will need a much tougher approach if it’s to allow Russians at the Paris Games.

For starters, there’s plenty of room within the agency’s nondiscrimination principles to ban athletes affiliated with Russia’s military. According to the IOC, no pathway for Russians to participate would include those “actively supporting the war in Ukraine.” That language should be interpreted to cover members of the Russian military. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, about a third of the Russian athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics were also members of the military that’s currently rampaging through eastern Ukraine. Keeping them out of the Games would be excluding them on the basis of their military status, not their nationality.

For the rest of the Russian and Belarusian athletes, the IOC should be guided by its principle that they have a right to compete as individuals. So, nothing that suggests a team should be permitted. Those athletes shouldn’t wear the same uniform, march into the opening ceremony together, or hear the same music on the medal stand. The IOC should also bar any Russian and Belarusian teams from team sports, even where the “neutral flag” fiction has been especially hard to take seriously.

Barring Russia is bound to produce charges of hypocrisy and double standards. Is it fair to ban Russia, while allowing China, whose government is accused of conducting a genocide? And there’s also an argument that the whole point of the Olympics is to bring countries together despite their differences.

But there has to be a limit — a point at which it becomes indecent to throw shot put or play beach volleyball with athletes in Russian uniforms while a brutal invasion by soldiers in Russian uniforms grinds on. Those Russians and Belarusians who are willing to keep a distance from their government’s actions and compete as individuals deserve some way to do so. The rest can stay home. And if Russia doesn’t like it — well, all it needs to do to resume participating in the Olympics is end the war.

