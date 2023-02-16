Social Studies: The hero’s job, useless lobbyists, and an AI assist

In a new paper, psychologists argue that “heroizing” military veterans (and people who have served as firefighters, teachers, and social workers) may handicap them in the job market. That’s because Americans assume veterans prefer, and are better suited to, selfless jobs that pay less. For example, survey respondents expected that a heroic veteran would choose a job with Habitat for Humanity over one with Goldman Sachs and would be amenable to diverting more of their compensation to charity. Veterans have higher rates of unemployment and underemployment than their nonveteran peers. And the American public, the researchers argue, may be steering veterans into these worse outcomes.

Down in the lobby

In two different state legislatures, researchers followed a handful of lobbyists and tracked their impact. They found “no evidence that lobbyists made legislators more supportive of legislation,” whether that was measured by lawmakers’ co-sponsorship of bills or their social media posts. This was the case even when the lobbyist was a disabled veteran who had strong relationships with legislators and met with them face-to-face to encourage support for veterans bills in a Republican-dominated legislature in the South. A legislative staffer, by contrast, could persuade the lawmakers — perhaps because the staffer had more credibility with them.

For a three-hour tour

On June 6, 2021, three US senators landed in Taiwan on a military aircraft for a surprise visit consisting of just three hours of meetings at the airport. Coincidentally, a survey was being conducted throughout Taiwan in the days before and after the visit. People responding after the visit were more likely to agree that a stronger defense can keep the peace, that Taiwan’s military was stronger than before, and that the incumbent government was doing a good job on defense.

The assist goes to AI

In a series of experiments, people who read about a work of art, a piece of software, or a business proposal gave more credit to the creator if he or she was assisted by an algorithm rather than another human. In fact, in the case of the business proposal, people were more supportive and optimistic about it if they thought an algorithm was involved. Why? Because participants assumed an algorithm requires more oversight than a human. The researchers found that explicitly telling people that the human assistant was subjected to close scrutiny eliminated this difference in the reactions.

