Takeover is not a solution to lifting underperforming schools

While 12 years of state control in Lawrence have failed to improve student outcomes, here’s what we’ve encountered: Frequent turnover of state-appointed district leaders and principals has repeatedly created disruptions to students’ education; more than a decade of teachers departing the district due to excessive demands and little support has left students and schools facing even more challenges; without authority given to a locally elected school committee, parents and other members of the community have little access to a forum for political engagement.

The Globe editorial board downplays its paper’s own evidence when defending the failed state takeover system (“ Keep the state’s authority to take over schools and districts ,” Feb. 10). A Globe analysis last year of test scores, graduation rates, college enrollment, and a dozen other metrics in the three school districts run by the state found that “the state has failed to meet almost all its stated goals for the districts.”

There’s a better way: ending receivership and replacing it with a new comprehensive support and improvement system.

Local improvement plans designed by school administrators, local elected officials, educators, parents, students, and education experts would include strategies to address the root causes of struggling schools’ challenges. And importantly, state appropriations would be required to actually fund those strategies.

It’s time to hold state education bureaucrats accountable for their failed approach and build a better system that truly supports students and their communities.

Kimberly Barry

President

Lawrence Teachers Union





Top-down approach hasn’t worked. Proposed bill is the change schools need.

I am a graduate of Boston Public Schools and a teacher in BPS, and was a cochair of the Our City, Our Schools community coalition for democratic school governance and against receivership.

I’ve had firsthand experience with this kind of intervention. My first job as a teacher was in a school placed in receivership by the Boston district in response to pressure from the state. Despite its diverse strengths and its dedicated community, the Dearborn STEM Academy in Roxbury was labeled as a so-called underperforming school and has been run by a nonprofit outside organization since 2015. Eight years later, it remains in receivership and is still ranked in the bottom 10 percent of schools, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

I agree with the Globe editorial board that the state has a responsibility to support quality education for students in Massachusetts. That responsibility means that the state should not continue practices that do not work. Instead, the Legislature and the Department of Education should examine their own roles and practices to best support public education.

If the only strategy that the state has to improve schools is either a harmful and ineffective takeover or the threat of a takeover, then it is clear that we need a drastic change in the state’s approach.

Supporters of the Thrive Act, a bill recently filed on Beacon Hill that would eliminate state takeover of local schools, envision a Department of Education that is fully invested in supporting schools and districts, sharing in the accountability for ensuring that communities have the stability, resources, tools, and opportunities to create and sustain effective learning conditions for students to thrive. This, not continuing with the status quo of failed top-down measures, is the change Massachusetts needs.

Matthew Ruggiero

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a teacher of English for speakers of other languages and special education.

Instead of scare tactics, how about really working with troubled districts?

In your Feb. 10 editorial, you argue that the state education board should retain the ability to take over troubled school districts, even though doing so often doesn’t work, because the threat can spur local districts to make changes on their own, even though they also may not work.

Does that really make sense?

A better solution would be for state officials to figure out what does work. Instead of scaring troubled districts with threats of takeover, state education officials might work with them to identify root causes of problems and find effective solutions.

In doing so, they might learn that many problems are deeper than a supposed unwillingness of local officials to provide a quality education. Deficiencies and inequities in the state aid funding formula are clearly a factor, but there’s also the larger reality that expecting schools to compensate for all the societal factors that contribute to a troubled system is unrealistic. To have healthy schools, you need healthy communities. That’s a bigger issue than state education officials can solve themselves, but they might start by not wasting time and money on ineffective takeovers.

Mike Naughton

Millers Falls

The writer was a longtime member of the Finance Committee for the Town of Montague.