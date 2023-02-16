After three arduous, injury-riddled seasons, Red Sox lefthander James Paxton is happy to be back on the field

“I was just telling [manager Alex Cora ] that I never had so much fun doing [fielding practice] out there,” Paxton said Thursday. “I hadn’t done those in a long time. So just getting out there with the guys and doing all the regular baseball stuff was a lot of fun. Being hurt for as long as I was hurt, just the regular things, you appreciate more.”

After Tommy John surgery in 2021 and a grade 2 lat tear in 2022 that ended any chance of a return to the mound, the lefthander finally feels like he’s settling in.

Paxton, 34, came to camp having thrown eight bullpen sessions. He threw his first of spring training Thursday prior to meeting with the media.

For Paxton, it was important that he returned to the Red Sox, so he opted in to his $4 million option even though he probably could have earned more on the free agent market. The Sox training staff also played a huge role in the lefthander’s decision.

“They know me well, and I thought I got to know them pretty well last year,” Paxton said. “It was just a really good fit for me coming back and getting reestablished.”

The Red Sox, potentially, have seven starters vying for five spots. That includes a mix of youth and inexperience — Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock — and injury history — Paxton, Chris Sale, and Corey Kluber.

The questions regarding the rotation won’t go away, but Paxton isn’t concerned with critics.

“Wait and see,” he said. “We’re confident about what we have here.”

Splitting lefties

The Red Sox don’t want Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers stacked next to each other in the lineup. Cora recently noted it’s imperative they split the lefties up.

Since the Mookie Betts trade following the conclusion of the 2019 season, Sox leadoff hitters have a combined .235 batting average, boasting a pitiful .295 on-base percentage (eighth worst in the majors). When Cora was asked what he values more, homers or on-base percentage, he noted the latter.

“We need traffic,” Cora said. “We need traffic. Obviously, we were living in an era where .210 and 30 homers are acceptable, but I think the value of putting the ball in play is important and the value of getting on base is important. So we got a few guys that can do that.”

One of those guys is Yoshida, who the Sox targeted this offseason specifically for his elite bat-to-ball skills and keen eye at the plate, batting .336/.449/.559 with a 1.007 OPS for the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball league.

Based on those numbers, Yoshida should bat first.

“I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do and contribute in any way I can,” Yoshida said through a translator.

Yoshida, who said he had some reservations about batting leadoff during his introductory press conference in December, said he typically batted third or fourth with Orix. The Sox could move Devers down to the three-hole, and bat Justin Turner second, giving them another skilled and savvy hitter to replace Devers.

Position players won’t ramp up until next week, but Yoshida is ready to see some live arms.

“Everything is a first for me,” Yoshida said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what kind of pitches all these pitchers I’m facing have, and how I will adjust.”

Depth signing

The Red Sox signed Yu Chang to a one-year deal. Chang played with four teams last season, including the Red Sox, batting .208 (35 for 168) with four home runs.

The Red Sox selected Chang off waivers last September from the Rays.

To make room for Chang, Trevor Story (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list. Adalberto Mondesi (knee) will start the season on the IL, too. In their absence, Chang will provide much-needed infield depth.

