Boys’ hockey notebook: At Winthrop, the memory of a late 2021 graduate is upheld in thought and deed — and in a motivational motto: ‘Two for Tommy’

From there, the motto “Two for Tommy” was born: earn a win, or two points, in memory of their fallen friend.

Prior to the first game, the Viking captains entered his office with a request to dedicate the season to Tommy Bishop , a 2021 Winthrop graduate who died unexpectedly on July 13, 2022.

Whenever a member of the Winthrop boys’ hockey team needs to chat, coach Dale Dunbar’s door is always open.

“ ‘To dedicate the season [to him], his family was really happy and I think it’s a great cause.’ Winthrop junior captain Petey Silverman, on the team's decision to honor the late Tommy Bishop, a 2021 graduate

“Understand what that means — it’s not just putting a poster up or a pre-game puck drop ceremony,” said Dunbar. “We don’t shy away from our commitments. Our motto is ‘Two for Tommy.’ They take that to heart. They’ve found themselves in situations this year where that extra [motivation] comes out. They’re honoring a classmate and also growing as people.”

The loss reverberated around the tight-knit community, which measures less than two square miles.

“He’s always been a great person,” said junior captain Petey Silverman. “I’ve always known him and his family, his brother is one of my friends. It’s really heartbreaking to see something happen like that. To dedicate the season [to him], his family was really happy and I think it’s a great cause.”

The Vikings responded, winning the Northeastern Conference Dunn title. Boasting a 14-3-1 record, the Vikings have outscored opponents 80-32. Senior goaltender Nico Babine has earned 12 victories, the last line of defense anchored by junior captain Billy Hayes, who has posted 18 points.

On the first line, Silverman and senior captain Jack Hayes (Billy’s brother) set the pace with electric speed. Silverman’s 25-goal, 21-assist campaign is a testament to his quick release, relentless motor, and chemistry with the elder Hayes (16 goals, 19 assists), who returned as a sophomore after playing at BC High.

Winthrop junior captain Billy Hayes (above) has anchored the Vikings back end, posting18 points this season. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

“We’ve grown together,” said Silverman. “Ever since I was a freshman, he was a sophomore, we’ve been on a line together. I think our speeds help, just fly around the ice together.”

Dunbar credits his captains for establishing a culture predicated on their leadership.

“In 20 years, this is the closest group I’ve ever coached,” said Dunbar, a 1980 Winthrop grad who was a four-year defenseman at Boston University, and later, a five-year pro.

“That’s the reason why we’re having so much success. I’ve had a lot of more skilled teams, but never this close with their genuine friendships. When they step on that ice, they play for each other.”

Winthrop boys' hockey coach Dale Dunbar lauded this year's tight-knit team as "the closest group I’ve ever coached" in his two decades behind the Vikings bench.. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Prior to the 2003 season, Dunbar and longtime pal Mike Eruzione agreed to volunteer as co-head coaches for two years.

Two decades later, the Vikings have sailed to success under Dunbar (and longtime assistant Mike Norris), with Eruzione, the 1980 US Olympic hero, stepping behind the bench whenever he can.

In his playing days, Dunbar sported a number 21 jersey, a nod to Eruzione. Both suited up for Jack Parker at BU; Winthrop has developed a system synonymous with defensive accountability that mirrored Parker’s philosophy.

In 2003, Dale Dunbar (above) agreed to volunteer as a co-head coach along with longtime pal Mike Eruzione behind Winthrop's bench. Twenty years later, Dunbar remains a fixture as the Vikings head coach. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Before school and during study halls, Eruzione used to skate on the frozen tennis courts that had been prepped with water by Lawrence Larsen. Playing for the Vikings from 1969-72 left an indelible mark on his hockey career.

“I feel the same way about Winthrop hockey that today’s players feel: they feel great pride,” said Eruzione. “I remember those high school games like the ones that I played at Boston University and at the Olympics. It’s a special time in their lives to be able to play hockey for their hometown.”

“The Hayes [brothers], Silverman, the group of captains they have, they’re good guys in the locker room, they don’t put themselves above the other players, and they’re great teammates,” he added. “When your best players are your best teammates, good things are going to happen.”

The word "Pride," shown here on the sweater sleeve of Winthrop junior captain Petey Silverman (above), serves as a purposeful reminder each time the Vikings take the ice. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

The Vikings play with purpose and passion. The word “Pride” is emblazoned on each shoulder of their jerseys, a constant reminder to represent their town and Bishop with each shift.

“It’s been a great honor to be able to put something out there [for Bishop],” said Dunbar. “We talk about it every day, every practice, every game.”

Ice chips

▪ The Buddy Ferreira Classic returns to Falmouth Ice Arena Saturday, featuring a new team and a slight tweak to the schedule.

Following the departure of Austin Prep to the NEPSAC, Bishop Feehan has joined the eight-team field which already consisted of publics Falmouth, Duxbury, Hingham and Reading, with Archbishop Williams, Arlington Catholic and BC High on the Catholic side. Feehan, which plays in the Catholic Central along with Archbishop Williams and Arlington Cathlolic, is the first new team to join the tournament since 2016, when Reading replaced Waltham.

“I wanted to stay with the spirit of the tournament that Buddy always loved, with the four Catholics and the four publics,” said Falmouth coach Paul Moore.

The tournament begins Saturday with four games, including a matchup between fourth-ranked Hingham (12-2-5) and newcomer Feehan at noon. Rather than wait until Monday to resume, however, teams will play again Sunday before the tournament finishes up Wednesday and Thursday with consolation games and the championship.

Hingham is the defending champion, the first public to win the tournament since Duxbury in 2014. It was also the first title for the Harbormen in Falmouth since 2009.

▪ Canton coach Brian Shuman surpassed 300 wins with a 5-0 Hockomock League win over Mansfield. In 18 seasons, Shuman has guided the Bulldogs to three state titles (2010, 2019 and a share in 2020) as well as two runner-up finishes, including 2009 and last winter. Canton (15-4-1) is third in the Division 2 power rankings, one spot behind Tewksbury – the team it lost to at TD Garden in 2022.

“It means I’ve been coaching longer than I realized,” said Shuman, who debuted with the 2005-06 season. “I couldn’t really believe it. It’s humbling — I don’t like the attention; the kids are the ones who should get all of the attention.”

▪ Two more players joined the 100-point club, including Belmont’s Cam Fici and East/West Bridgewater’s Anthony Patete.

Fici potted career goals Nos. 67 and 68 in a 3-2 win over Wellesley to achieve the feat; Patete scored five times for the Vikings in a 10-6 win over Upper Cape Tech Wednesday. He spent one season playing goal at East Bridgewater.

Games to watch

Saturday, Buddy Ferreira Classic (at Falmouth Ice Arena, noon) — First-round matchups feature No. 4 Hingham vs. Bishop Feehan, No. 15 Reading vs. Arlington Catholic, Falmouth vs. No. 19 BC High and No. 13 Duxbury vs. Archbishop Williams.

Saturday, No. 1 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 5 Pope Francis (at Olympia Ice Arena, 12:30 p.m.) — After securing their second straight Catholic Conference title, the Knights head west for a heavyweight bout with the Cardinals.

Saturday, No. 16 Lynnfield vs. Hopkinton (at Martha’s Vineyard Arena, 5:30 p.m.) — The last team without a loss in the state, the Pioneers (16-0-1) get one of their toughest tests yet in the opener of the Fairleigh S. Dickinson Tournament vs. the Hillers (14-4) in Vineyard Haven.

Saturday, No. 8 Canton vs. No. 9 Franklin (at Metropolis Rink, 6:20 p.m.) — The top two teams in the Hockomock League meet for the second time this season, following a 2-0 win for the Panthers on Jan. 7 at Pirelli Veterans Arena.

Thursday, No. 6 Marshfield vs. No. 12 Xaverian (at The Bog, noon) — Two Division 1 contenders meet for their annual nonleague matchup.

Correspondent Jake Levin contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.