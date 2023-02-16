Bruins look for sizeable change in power-play production via Nick Foligno and Charlie Coyle

“There’s sort of an art to it,” said Coyle, who was not in the power-play mix for much of the first half of the season, when the Bruins were sizzling in man-up situations. “You don’t know how it’s going to go, but usually the pucks bounce out a little bit [after an initial shot on goal] off the pads … so I want to be tight [to the net] for the shot, but once that shot goes, you want to turn around, own your space, stick your butt out and make sure you find rebounds, or be the first guy on pucks behind the net.”

The strategy: size matters. At least that was the hope.

NASHVILLE — The Bruins, mired in a protracted 0-for-20 slump on the power play since Jan. 26, took on the Predators Thursday night with Nick Foligno (6 feet, 210 pounds) and Charlie Coyle (6-3, 223) as the top two options for the age-old role of big body parked at the top of the crease with the man advantage.

Little of that has been happening of late for the Bruins. Their streak of futility, which included an 0-for-3 performance on the power play Tuesday night in Dallas, had reached six games before puck drop at Bridgestone Arena. The Black and Gold had not scored on the advantage since Jan. 24, a night Taylor Hall ignited the scoring in a 4-2 win in Montreal with his fourth power-play strike.

By stationing Foligno and Coyle as his two net-front guys, coach Jim Montgomery employed an old strategy, relying on weight and width — sheer physical presence — to provide an advantage around the top of the crease. Successful top-of-the-paint players are able to stand their ground, often fending off cross-checks and shoves, while taking away the goalie’s line of vision.

“Be as close to the net as possible,” said Montgomery, who was asked what he expected to see from Coyle in particular. “Make it hard on the goaltender to see pucks, and for [Coyle] to be hard recovering pucks.”

All of which, as Montgomery said and Coyle noted, can be as much art form as strategy.

“But he has the skill set for it,” added the coach. “Because he’s a real talented hockey player that is a dog on pucks.”

Circle this area for improvement

After losing slightly more than 80 percent of their faceoffs Tuesday in a historically poor performance at the dot, the Bruins were hoping to rebound on the draw vs. the Predators.

The Stars, noted Montgomery, made sure they had both a left stick and right stick available for every draw and often were able to beat the Bruins because of that L-R depth.

“I know, from [my time] as a centerman, there’s just times you’re just a half-second late on faceoffs, or you just don’t have the rhythm or you match up better against some guys than others,” said Montgomery. “Dallas is a great faceoff team, a lefty and righty there all the time, and it really makes it hard on our centers. I think that’s where we miss [Tomas] Nosek.”

Nosek, the Bruins’ fourth-line center, fractured a bone in his left foot when blocking a shot Jan. 19. The lefthanded pivot has filled a vital faceoff role, both at even strength and on the penalty kill.

According to Montgomery, Nosek could be back in the lineup at some point during the upcoming four-game road trip that begins next Thursday in Seattle.

“He changes the mix,” said Montgomery, lauding Nosek’s faceoff skills. “He allows me to put him in situations, and our team in situations, especially in faceoffs on the left side, where he wins a lot for us, so we are not putting right shots out there in disadvantageous situations.”

DeBrusk’s not there yet

Jake DeBrusk again sat out, after word earlier in the week that he was likely to suit up for the first time since suffering a pair of fractures (hand/leg) in the Jan. 2 Winter Classic win at FenwayPark.

“He’s not ready,” said Montgomery, who could use DeBrusk’s speed boost on a power play running just a tick or two too slow in his absence. “He’s really close. He had a good skate again [Wednesday], and just where he’s at, we think Saturday [home vs the Islanders], will be a real good opportunity. We felt if he played [Thursday night], then he wouldn’t be able to play Saturday.”

