Bruins turn Predators into prey with an offensive flurry and Jeremy Swayman’s 28-save shutout

It was Swayman’s second shutout of the season.

The victory, backed by 28 saves from Jeremy Swayman (13-4-4), was the second straight for the Bruins and improved their league-best record to 41-8-5.

NASHVILLE — The Bruins turned Music City into a Black-and-Gold offensive fugue Thursday night, running away with a 5-0 win over the Predators behind goals by Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Patrice Bergeron, Derek Forbort and Trent Frederic at Bridgestone Arena.

With their win, two nights after an impressive OT win in Dallas, the Bruins appear to have shaken the mini-slump that delivered only one win (1-3-1) in their five games prior to embarking on their mini two-game road trip.

The Bruins return to work Saturday against the Islanders at the Garden.

Without an easy night’s work in nearly a month, dating to a 4-0 shutout of the Sharks on Jan. 19, the Bruins pulled away from the Predators with a three-goal burst in the second period for a 4-0 lead.

Smith, the ex-Predator, made it a 2-0 game only 1:11 into the middle period, connecting on a shot from the left wing circle that ricocheted off ex-Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Charlie McAvoy picked up the primary assist on Smith’s strike, lifting the defenseman to the 30-assist plateau for the second straight season.

The Bruins’ protracted struggles on the power play (0-for-20 entering the night) finally came to an end with Bergeron’s goal, his first since Jan. 24, boosting the lead to 3-0 at 8:06 of the second. Less than a minute earlier, Predators captain Roman Josi was whistled off for clipping A.J. Greer with a high stick.

Finally, with 8:45 left in the period, Forbort connected with a wrister from the left side, following Nick Foligno’s strong puck work in the offensive zone that saw him fire across the slot to set up the defenseman for the 4-0 advantage. Again, no doubt adding to his frustration, Lauzon aided the Boston goal when the puck ticked off his stick on the way by goalie Juuse Saros.

Marchand opened the night’s scoring after alertly bolting up the left wing when the puck rimmed around the Nashville end, setting up the Li’l Ball o’Hate for his dash up the wall. After crossing into the offensive end, Marchand dished into the middle for Bergeron, who promptly returned the give-and-go as the longtime partners closed toward the net.

Marchand was left with an easy forehand rip from the left side for his 17th goal at 2:54 of the first.

With the primary assist, Bergeron picked up his first point since that Jan. 24 goal. He snapped a 0-0-0 streak over six games.

The Predators, much like the Stars on Tuesday night, barely could muster offensive chances in the opening 20:00. When the period ended, the Bruins held an 18-8 advantage in shots.

After getting humiliated at the faceoff dot vs. the Stars, the Bruins bounced back impressively, winning 17 of 24 drops (71 percent) in the first period. Through 40:00, they had won 24 of 39 drops.

Early in the second period, with the Bruins lead only 2-0, defenseman Connor “Big Bang” Clifton delivered another of his bone-rattling checks, this time on sturdy Nashville blueliner Ryan McDonagh along the wall.

It was the third game in a row that Clifton, sneaky fast with his crushing hits, delivered such an impressive body slam. On Saturday, he clobbered Washington’s Garnet Hathaway just as the Capitals forward released a shot in the slot that beat Swayman. On Tuesday, he buried Stars forward Ty Dellandrea with a big blast in the corner as the second period ended.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.