EMass boys’ hockey: With a program-record seven shutouts, Tewksbury senior Ben O’Keefe headlines Players of the Week

Kevin Arthur, Medfield — Now up to 25 goals this season, the senior recorded a hat trick — including the overtime winner — in a 4-3 win over Hopkinton that clinched the Tri-Valley League Large title.

Cam Fici, Belmont — The senior sniper snagged the 100th point of his career with six goals over two games, including four in a 7-2 win over Reading and both goals in a 3-2 loss vs. Wellesley.

Ben O’Keefe, Tewksbury — A day after recording his program-record seventh shutout in a 4-0 win over Boston Latin, the senior netminder made 20 saves in a 6-1 win over Winchester in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Brinn Division final.