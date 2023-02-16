fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMASS BOYS' HOCKEY: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ hockey: With a program-record seven shutouts, Tewksbury senior Ben O’Keefe headlines Players of the Week

By Jake Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated February 16, 2023, 41 minutes ago
Tewksbury senior goalie Ben O'Keefe (No. 19) recorded a program-record seven shutouts to headline Player of the Week honors.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Kevin Arthur, Medfield — Now up to 25 goals this season, the senior recorded a hat trick — including the overtime winner — in a 4-3 win over Hopkinton that clinched the Tri-Valley League Large title.

Cam Fici, Belmont — The senior sniper snagged the 100th point of his career with six goals over two games, including four in a 7-2 win over Reading and both goals in a 3-2 loss vs. Wellesley.

Ben O’Keefe, Tewksbury — A day after recording his program-record seventh shutout in a 4-0 win over Boston Latin, the senior netminder made 20 saves in a 6-1 win over Winchester in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Brinn Division final.

Anthony Patete, East/West Bridgewater — Once a starting goalie for the Vikings, the senior forward recorded the 100th career point with five goals and an assist in a 10-6 win over Upper Cape Tech.

Anthony Prioli, Weymouth — Four goals from the senior forward in a 7-5 win over Milton, along with two assists during the week, helped the Wildcats remain one of the hottest teams in the state at 9-2-1 since a 1-6-1 start.

Owen Watson, Catholic Memorial — The junior made 22 stops in a 5-3 win over St. John’s Prep on Monday to help the Knights clinch a second straight Catholic Conference title; he followed with a 14-save shutout of Archbishop Williams on Wednesday.

