EMass boys’ hockey: With a program-record seven shutouts, Tewksbury senior Ben O’Keefe headlines Players of the Week

Kevin Arthur, Medfield — Now up to 25 goals this season, the senior recorded a hat trick — including the overtime winner — in a 4-3 win over Hopkinton that clinched the Tri-Valley League Large title.
Cam Fici, Belmont — The senior sniper snagged the 100th point of his career with six goals over two games, including four in a 7-2 win over Reading and both goals in a 3-2 loss vs. Wellesley.
Ben O’Keefe, Tewksbury — A day after recording his program-record seventh shutout in a 4-0 win over Boston Latin, the senior netminder made 20 saves in a 6-1 win over Winchester in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Brinn Division final.
Anthony Patete, East/West Bridgewater — Once a starting goalie for the Vikings, the senior forward recorded the 100th career point with five goals and an assist in a 10-6 win over Upper Cape Tech.
Anthony Prioli, Weymouth — Four goals from the senior forward in a 7-5 win over Milton, along with two assists during the week, helped the Wildcats remain one of the hottest teams in the state at 9-2-1 since a 1-6-1 start.
Owen Watson, Catholic Memorial — The junior made 22 stops in a 5-3 win over St. John’s Prep on Monday to help the Knights clinch a second straight Catholic Conference title; he followed with a 14-save shutout of Archbishop Williams on Wednesday.