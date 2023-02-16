fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics remove Joe Mazzulla’s interim tag, name him head coach ahead of All-Star Game debut

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated February 16, 2023, 1 hour ago
Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics are 42-17 entering the All-Star break.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Ime Udoka will not return as Celtics coach after his year-long suspension is over in September.

The Celtics announced Thursday that Joe Mazzulla, who took over for Udoka, has been named head coach. The two sides also agreed to a contract extension, according to the release.

Mazzulla will be coaching Team Giannis at this weekend’s All-Star game in Salt Lake City. According to the Celtics, he’s the third first-year head coach since 2000 to receive the honor.

“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader,” said Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations. “He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”

The Celtics are 42-17 entering the All-Star break.

