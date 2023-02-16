Celtics remove Joe Mazzulla’s interim tag, name him head coach ahead of All-Star Game debut

Ime Udoka will not return as Celtics coach after his year-long suspension is over in September.

The Celtics announced Thursday that Joe Mazzulla, who took over for Udoka, has been named head coach. The two sides also agreed to a contract extension, according to the release.

Mazzulla will be coaching Team Giannis at this weekend’s All-Star game in Salt Lake City. According to the Celtics, he’s the third first-year head coach since 2000 to receive the honor.