After 63 hours and 189 miles, he’s the Last Skier Standing

Romano, a former track star at Mansfield High (2015) who went on to run on scholarship at Northeastern (2020), won the fourth annual endurance race by lasting 63 hours at Black Mountain of Maine. In order to become the Last Skier Standing, he used climbing skins to climb 72,450 vertical feet and skied 189 miles from Friday morning to Sunday night.

About 48 hours into his effort at Last Skier Standing – the endurance race that requires entrants to ski up and down a 3-mile course every hour until only one remains – it dawned on the Mansfield native that, for better or worse, he was living his fantasy.

When he was a kid, Danny Romano would dream about the ski day that never ended.

“There were a lot of peaks and valleys, both physically and mentally,” Romano said during a phone interview while he walked to his mechanical engineering job in Cambridge 33 hours after the race.

“There were definitely points where I thought I just need to make it through this lap, and then I can think about the next one. It was kind of similar to hard workouts or races in college in that sense.”

Last Skier Standing is run by Monte McIndoe and Andrew Drummond, who owns backcountry skiing shop Ski The Whites in Jackson, N.H.

This February the event moved from Black Mountain in Jackson, N.H., to Black Mountain of Maine in Rumford, Me., but 140 entrants still made the trek from across New England and abroad to toe the line for a 10 a.m. start on Feb. 10.

Black Mountain of Maine hosted Last Skier Standing for the first time. Joe Viger

While most skiers quit shy of 24 hours, those going for glory depended on their trusty crew to help with essential tasks like providing food and water, keeping spare boots dry, and chasing them out on the first quarter-mile of most laps to switch jackets before the heading up the hill.

With a good crew, racers like Romano were able to catch 5-10 minutes of sleep between laps as the race extended through multiple nights.

“I almost think it’s harder to get through those first 24 hours,” Drummond said. “Eventually, you have your routine and you’re feeding off the momentum of other people dropping out. Obviously it’s hard, and tiring, but if everything still works, why quit?”

When Romano first came into Drummond’s shop in December 2020, he had limited backcountry experience. But he had grown up skiing with his family, and ranked fifth all-time on Northeastern’s indoor and outdoor performance list, so fitness wasn’t a question.

Soon after getting set up with a kit from Ski The Whites, Romano started competing in Skimo races (ski mountaineering competitions where skiers use ultra-light skis and boots), and he became even more of an avid mountain biker and skier when he suffered a stress reaction to his tibia last summer.

His old Northeastern teammate, Will Reed, convinced Romano to sign up for LSS and offered to lead his crew.

“I was reluctant at first but eventually I said, ‘Fine, I’ll do it. I’ll go to I’ll start hallucinating and re-evaluate,’” said Romano, who lives in Brighton.

Setting out with a rough goal of 48 hours, Romano said he was inspired to keep going because his good friends were the other remaining competitors.

On one side was Ben Eck, a doctoral student at M.I.T. who won LSS in 2021 with 61 laps and assisted 2022 winner Brody Leven with 64 laps last winter. On the other side was Brent Underkoffler, a former UVM track star and physical therapist in Portland, Me.

Romano knew both competitors from various outdoor exploits, and when Eck dropped out at lap 55 due to knee pain, it invigorated him.

“When Ben dropped, that second, I decided I wasn’t going to lose,” Romano said. “I told my crew I’m willing to lose all the skin on my feet to win this. I already knew I wasn’t going to work Monday. If I had to go 15 more laps, I think I would’ve made it through.”

Reed and former Stonehill track standout Joe Santo kept Romano through his 63rd and final lap after Underkoffler stopped around midnight on Sunday.

It took many hands to keep the race going for nearly three days straight with Drummond, McIndoe, and their crew of volunteers keeping a sleepless vigil. The Black Mountain of Maine operations team offered support and lodging for the crew to get some brief reprieves, and groomed the course twice every 24 hours to maintain conditions.

Hilary McCloy, a former member of the U.S. Women’s Alpine Ski Team and Drummond’s partner, has been on the volunteer side of operations for three years. This year, the physical therapist set a new women’s record with 36 laps.

“It was great experiencing being on the other side and seeing how dialed and supported everything is,” said McCloy. “You really get to find out where the motivation comes from. I didn’t really think of it as a competition until there was one female [Kaitlyn Guthrie] left. Then there was I sense that I had to keep going until she stopped. Physically, I probably could have gone through a second night, but I was totally satisfied and ready to be done.”

The event has grown each year, from 60 participants in 2020 to 150 official entrants (about 140 started) this year. Like Romano, many of those skiers hail from Massachusetts, and commit to countless pre-dawn laps at Wachusett Mountain to prepare for their adventures up north.

“There’s such a deep pool of people from the Boston area that support the industry up here and make skiing their life,” said Drummond. “This is what their free time is all about. They’re willing to drive three hours to ski mediocre conditions, and with that mindset, in an event like this, they’re going to get their full value, even if that means skiing for 63 hours straight.”