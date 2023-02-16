MLB will implement its new rules from Day 1 of spring, so Red Sox must get used to them quickly

In a presentation on the rule changes Wednesday, MLB officials also announced that as an outgrowth of the pitch clock — to identify the start of a delivery — it will increase enforcement of hundred-year-old rules on illegal pitches and balks.

Three changes for 2023 were announced late last season: A pitch clock (15 seconds with the bases empty, 20 with runners on), the shift-busting requirement to have two infielders positioned on the dirt and on either side of second base, and larger bases.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Major League Baseball is embarking upon what it describes as its most far-reaching rule changes in decades. The undertaking comes with a warning: Buckle up.

Advertisement

On the former, pitchers will be allowed only one backward or lateral step before a step forward — thus eliminating, for instance, the “rock the baby” delivery of Astros hurler Luis Garcia and the hypercaffeinated toe tap of Kevin Gausman. For the latter, pitchers in the stretch will be required to come to a well-defined set position.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

To MLB, the goals of reducing between-pitches dead time and showcasing athleticism by increasing the incentive to steal bases are compelling draws in an entertainment business. Still, it expects some turbulence will occur before players reach cruising altitude with the new rules — a notion familiar to new Red Sox reliever Richard Bleier.

Bleier’s big league story is a good one. A 2008 sixth-rounder, he grinded through nine minor league seasons before getting called up by the Yankees in 2016. The 35-year-old lefthander — acquired by the Sox from the Marlins for Matt Barnes — has now appeared in 308 career games.

Yet he is perhaps best known because of MLB’s efforts to increase enforcement of the balk rule last season. On Sept. 27, Bleier — who hadn’t been charged with a balk in his first 303 career appearances — was charged with three balks in one inning against the Mets for what was deemed a failure to come to a complete stop. He was the first pitcher since 1988 to be dinged for three infractions.

Advertisement

“Words cannot describe what happened,” said Bleier, who was thrown out of the game after completing the inning. “To this day, I don’t see it.

“I feel like I’ve had a decent career. And now I’m known for balking three times. On one hand, it’s like, oh, people actually know who I am now. But on the other hand, it’s kind of annoying, it’s something embarrassing that I’m known for.”

There surely will be similar moments in 2023, whether with pitch-clock violations, illegal deliveries, or the balk rule. For that reason, MLB will enforce all of the new rules out of the chute in spring training.

The hope is that the most challenging adjustment period occurs early in spring training, rendering Bleier-esque scenarios infrequent by the time official games start.

The minor league experience with the pitch clock last year offers some hope on that front. According to MLB, pitch-clock violations went from an average of 1.73 per game in Week 2 of implementation to 0.73 by Week 5. By the end of the season, there was an average of 0.41 violations per game.

“There’s going to be an adjustment period,” said MLB vice president of on-field strategy Joe Martinez. “Particularly early in camp, it will be less smooth than I hope it is in the middle and end of camp, and particularly when we get to the regular season.

Advertisement

“The idea is, we start assessing violations from Day 1, enforcing violations right out of the gates, that’s going to accelerate the adjustment period.”

Still, pitchers will face different degrees of difficulty in their adjustment — and one Red Sox pitcher must adjust both his pace and, on some pitches, his delivery to conform. According to MLB.com, new Sox closer Kenley Jansen averaged roughly 19.6 seconds per pitch with the bases empty (third-highest in MLB) and 25.4 seconds with men on (slowest in MLB).

Moreover, Jansen has varied the tempo of his delivery by sometimes lifting his left (lead) foot and turning his hip inward before resetting and then delivering — a delivery that now will be illegal. It will be an automatic ball with the bases empty, a balk with a man on. (Jansen would be permitted to rock back and forth without putting his foot down, a tactic employed by Nestor Cortes of the Yankees, or to engage in Luis Tiant-esque shimmies and turns.)

Jansen understands the significant adjustment, noting that he worked this offseason on accelerating his tempo. He also has opted not to pitch for Team Netherlands in pool play of the World Baseball Classic — where the pitch clock won’t be in effect — in order to pitch in Grapefruit League games where he’ll be on the clock.

Advertisement

Rather than bemoan the challenge, he has decided to run headlong into it.

It will be strange, Jansen acknowledged, “But what can you do? We have plenty of time. They’re making the adjustment at the right time. If you put it in your mind that it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be tough.

“I’m excited about it. It’s a game of adjustments. You’ve got to make adjustments quick. I’m going to be OK with it.”

MLB is optimistic.

“We wouldn’t do this unless we thought it was worthwhile and for the better of the game on the whole and what the fans want,” said Martinez. “We hope that it’s not too disruptive. We don’t want this to negatively affect anyone’s career and their performance.

“Kenley is a great pitcher. He’s been a great pitcher for a long time. He’s still going to be good. He’s going to get into some new routines, he’s going to move around a little faster.

“I don’t doubt that when we look up at the All-Star break or at the end of the season, he’s still going to be Kenley Jansen. He’s still going to be effective. But if it’s a little bit uncomfortable at first, that’s not our intent.”

While Jansen is approaching the new rules without rancor, other players will remain more skeptical, particularly early in the year. After all, when the MLB Competition Committee — comprising six team representatives, four player reps, and one umpire — voted on the rule changes for 2022, all four players voted against implementation this year.

Advertisement

But they were outvoted, rendering sentiment less relevant than the sheer practicality of a spring in which clocks are visible at every turn at Fenway South.

“It’s happening,” shrugged Bleier, “and it’s something that we’re going to have to learn how to deal with.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.