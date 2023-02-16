NFL could have a big problem at next year’s Super Bowl if it doesn’t figure out its turf issues

The bad news: that other stadium is Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, and it will host next year’s Super Bowl.

The good news is that only one other stadium in the NFL uses the same type of retractable surface, which is rolled outside during the day to get sunlight.

The retractable playing surface at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., was a slippery mess during Super Bowl LVII, with Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata likening it to a water park and pass rusher Haason Reddick calling it “the worst field I’ve ever played on.”

If next year’s game is anything like this year’s, the NFL may want to hand out the Stanley Cup instead of the Lombardi Trophy. As entertaining as the Chiefs’ 38-35 win was, the slickness of the grass combined with the extra paint from the NFL’s oversized Super Bowl logos made for impossible footing much of the night.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes slipped on a third down and almost flipped an interception. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott slipped and fell on a kickoff. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco almost slipped and suffered a serious injury while celebrating a touchdown in the end zone.

Advertisement

It was even worse on video review. On Mahomes’s big 14-yard scramble in the third quarter, not only did he initially slip in the pocket and almost cost himself the play, but both Eagles defensive ends slipped and fell as well.

“It was very disappointing,” said Reddick, who had one tackle and two quarterback hits in the game. “It’s the NFL. You would think it would be better so we could get some better play, but it is what it is. I don’t know, maybe the league will look at it and tell Arizona they got to step their stuff up.”

Advertisement

The Cardinals and State Farm Stadium weren’t in charge of managing the Super Bowl turf, however. That fell to the NFL, which contracted West Coast Turf in Scottsdale, Ariz., to grow the field throughout the fall.

The NFL said in a statement that the grass field “met the required standards for the maintenance of natural surfaces, as per NFL policy. The natural grass surface was tested throughout Super Bowl week and was in compliance with all mandatory NFL practices.”

The American Southwest isn’t exactly known for its lush green grass, but the NFL’s two franchises in the desert, the Cardinals and Raiders, insist on using natural grass at their stadiums. To do so, they have retractable fields that are wheeled into the sunlight during the day and wheeled back in at night to avoid the cold desert temperatures.

But it may be time for both stadiums to switch to artificial turf. Although grass is supposed to be safer and better for players’ bodies, State Farm and Allegiant stadiums have both taken criticism for poor field conditions prior to last Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In 2018, the Lions called State Farm Stadium the worst field they had ever played on. This past season’s Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan also was marred by terrible footing. And Chiefs coach Andy Reid blamed the grass at State Farm Stadium for injuries to kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Trent McDuffie back in their Week 1 game at Arizona. The NFL was lucky there were no serious injuries during the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, only three years old, hasn’t taken as much criticism, but the field was marred by bald and brown spots during last year’s preseason and had bad patches throughout the season.

The problems last Sunday appeared to stem from two sources. One was the extra paint the NFL used on the field for the two Super Bowl logos, which were 15 yards in length and the width of the hashmarks. Pacheco also slipped on the end zone paint.

“Around the logo area, I saw a lot of the young players slipping early,” Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “And I tried to nudge them and tell them, ‘Hey, you might want to look at changing [cleats].’ A lot of guys changed on the sideline.”

The other problem appeared to be the grass itself. The primary grass used was Tahoma 31, a mix of Bermuda grasses that was developed two decades ago with funding from the US Golf Association.

“We believe that, right now, this is one of the strongest varieties of hybrid Bermuda grass you can get,” Nick Pappas, an NFL field surface director, told ESPN in the days leading up to the game.

The problem, according to the Washington Post, is that the field also also seeded with a ryegrass to help with the visuals. Tahoma 31 turns brown and yellow in cold weather, and adding ryegrass allowed the field to maintain a lush green aesthetic. But it also is more slippery than Bermuda grass.

Advertisement

“They had a very successful overseeding, which sounds good,” Brian Whitlark, an agronomist for the USGA, told the Post. “But that led to a very dense ryegrass stand and a fairly high height of cut. The players were basically playing on a slippery ryegrass surface.”

Several players, including Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, switched cleats at halftime.

“A lot of us did change cleats and it seemed to work a little bit better,” Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert said. “You come to a place like this when you’re indoor with real grass, it’s not always the deepest, thickest. The roots aren’t that long, so sometimes they come up.”

This is a unique problem for the NFL; Arizona and Las Vegas are the only desert stadiums that have to find nontraditional ways to maintain natural grass.

But the league has only 360 days to figure it out. Super Bowl LVIII is Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.