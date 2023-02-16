In a pair of repeat title wins, Littleton boys edge Ipswich; Weston girls win relays to top Norton in MIAA Division 5 indoor track and field championships

Her senior teammate, Ali Murphy, finished runner-up in the 55 meters (7.30 seconds) while repeating as winner in the 300 (40.71 seconds), improving her winning time of a year ago by more than a second.

On Thursday, Strynar submitted a stellar performance, winning the 55 meters in a record 7.17 seconds, while placing second in the 300 meters in 41.81 seconds, a personal best that came in an event she failed to place in last year’s meet.

Norton junior Jillian Strynar was overcome with emotion as she stood atop the winners podium at the MIAA Division 5 indoor track and field state championships at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, pausing to reflect on the long journey that brought her to become a new meet record-holder in the girls’ 55-meter dash.

Advertisement

Murphy, a year older than Strynar, has always served as Strynar’s standard bearer in early training sessions and competitions. But now Strynar had emerged as Murphy’s equal.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Freshman year, I went into it being like, ‘I’m obviously not going to be the best.’ I’m never going to be like [Murphy],” Strynar said. “You think of how far you’ve come when you do something like this, it sort of all comes back to you,” Strynar said.

The friendly competition each day in practice with the rapidly improving Strynar drove Murphy to improve.

“We help each other fight for this,” Murphy said. “If she wasn’t on my team, I would not be running the times that I am. I would not have known how fast I could really ever run.”

Strynar and Murphy combined to score 36 points for the Lancers while teammate Shea Podbelski was a double-winner in the 1-mile (5 minutes, 16.73 seconds) and 1,000 (3 minutes, 4.54 seconds) to help the Norton take a 59-41 lead over Weston with three relay races remaining.

Advertisement

Although Sloan Hinton registered her team’s only individual victory in the 600-meter (1:40.23), Weston swept the relays — the 4x200 (1:47.72), the 4x400 (4:09.78), and the 4x800 (10:18.35) — to claim the girls’ title over Norton, 71-67. It was a repeat state title for the Wildcats and first back-to-back girls’ champion in 25 years.

“We might not have a lot of people that can win individual events straight-up,” Weston coach Jason Montrose said of his success in the relays. “But we knew we had enough depth where we could be really competitive in the relays, so we definitely prioritized it.”

Littleton’s Timothy Rank (above) put the hammer down on the final lap of his victory in the 1-mile run ( (4:24.49). He also finished runner-up (10:04.41) to teammate Bona Bradshaw (10:02.30) in the 2-mile run. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

On the boys’ side, Littleton edged out Ipswich, 64.5 to 49.5, to claim its repeat state title.

The Tigers got banner performances from Tyler Castillo who won the 55-meter dash (6.53 seconds), Tim Rank, who won the 1-mile (4:24.49) and was runner-up (10:04.41) to teammate Bona Bradshaw (10:02.30) in the 2-mile.

Rank and Bradshaw ran the last two legs of Littleton’s thrilling victory in the 4x800 (8:26.5) over Bromfield (8:26.51). Bradshaw lost the lead to Bromfield’s Liam Kemeza on the final leg, but made a ferocious final-lap push to win by a hundredth of a second.

“I was just smiling the whole time watching [Bradshaw], because knew if I give this man the baton in first place, there’s no way he won’t finish it,” said Rank, who ran the third leg. “It was really just a culmination of our whole season.”

Ipswich’s Keith Townsend (right) celebrates with his teammate Elijah Bergner after they finished 1-2 in the boys' 55-meter hurdles. Townsend won in 8.17 seconds while Bergner finished runner-up in 8.28 seconds. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Ipswich senior Keith Townsend won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.17 seconds. His teammate Elijah Bergner was runner-up in the hurdles (8.28 seconds). Townsend tied Carver’s Camren Allain for first place in the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches), setting a personal best.

Advertisement

For Townsend, it also represented a marked improvement over his performance in last year’s meet, failing to place in the 55 hurdles (sixth) and high jump (11th).

“We have great coaching, and it’s a lot of practice and hard work,” Townsend said. “It’s really special to come here and perform this well at the event, something I’ll definitely remember.”

MIAA Division 5 indoor track and field championships

BOYS

55m — 1. Tyler Castillo, Littleton, 0:06.532; 2. Winston Lewis, Springfield International, 0:06.535; 3. John Morgan, Randolph, 0:06.61.

55m hurdles — 1. Keith Townsend, Ipswich, 0:08.17; 2. Elijah Bergner, Ipswich, 0:08.28; 3. Nathan Branco, Fairhaven, 0:08.29.

300m — 1. Winston Lewis, Springfield International, 0:35.48; 2. Colin Hansen, Ipswich, 0:35.53; 3. Michael Sanchez, Amesbury, 0:35.68.

600m — 1. Colin Hansen, Ipswich, 1:22.87; 2. Owen Comiskey, Dover-Sherborn, 1:23.84; 3. Zach MacLure, Lunenburg, 1:23.88.

1000m — 1. Connor Reidy, Norwell, 2:35.15; 2. Matt Rooney, Dover-Sherborn, 2:36.28; 3. Bona Bradshaw, Littleton, 2:36.53.

Mile — 1. Timothy Rank, Littleton, 4:24.49; 2. Finn O’Hara, Manchester Essex, 4:25.19; 3. Andrew McConnell, Norton, 4:25.91.

2-mile — 1. Bona Bradshaw, Littleton, 10:02.3; 2. Timothy Rank, Littleton, 10:04.41; 3. Henry Jacobsen, Parker Charter, 10:04.48.

High jump — 1. Keith Townsend, Ipswich, 6 feet 4 inches; 2. Camren Allain, Carver, 6-4; 3. Kenly Laime, West Bridgewater, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Matthew Cropley, Norton, 20 feet 5 inches; 2. Michael Raneri, Norton, 20-3; 3. Brandon Ciccolini, Parker Charter, 20-1.75.

Advertisement

Shot put — 1. Theo Puterbaugh, Parker Charter, 55 feet 9.75 inches; 2. Aiden Donovan, Amesbury, 50-7; 3. Michael Zuo, Advanced Math and Science, 47-8.

4 x 200 — 1. Amesbury, 1:33.36; 2. Littleton, 1:33.93; 3. Wareham, 1:34.75.

4 x 400 — 1. Lunenburg, 3:31.28; 2. Douglas, 3:33.71; 3. Norwell, 3:34.14.

4 x 800 — 1. Littleton, 8:26.5; 2. Bromfield, 8:26.51; 3. Weston, 8:31.26.

Team results — 1. Littleton, 64.5; 2. Ipswich, 49.5; 3. Amesbury, 34; 4. Parker Charter, 32; 5. Lunenburg, 27; 5. Norton, 27.

GIRLS

55m — 1. Jillian Strynar, Norton, 0:07.17; 2. Annabel Murray, Newburyport, 0:07.3; 3. Breanna Braham, Dennis-Yarmouth, 0:07.45.

55m hurdles — 1. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 0:08.54; 2. Caroline Crocker, Frontier, 0:08.82; 3. Aly Bassett, West Bridgewater, 0:08.96.

300m — 1. Ali Murphy, Norton, 0:40.71; 2. Jillian Strynar, Norton, 0:41.81; 3. Kaitlyn Ewald, Weston, 0:42.23.

600m — 1. Sloan Hinton, Weston, 1:40.23; 2. Rose Karow, Dennis-Yarmouth, 1:41; 3. Ella Sheehan, East Bridgewater, 1:42.

1000m — 1. Shea Podbelski, Norton, 3:04.54; 2. Abby Rodriquenz, Lunenburg, 3:05.3; 3. Prianka Sarathy, Littleton, 3:08.11.

Mile — 1. Shea Podbelski, Norton, 5:16.73; 2. Avery Murphy, Murdock, 5:17.75; 3. Maddie Hussey, Archbishop Williams, 5:18.47.

2-mile — 1. Olivia Jackson, Weston, 11:41.68; 2. Adrienne Christy, Martha’s Vineyard, 11:44.43; 3. Ella Dunbury, West Bridgewater, 11:45.29.

High jump — 1. Camille Brand, Martha’s Vineyard, 5 feet 2 inches; 2. Jaina Campbell, Medway, 5-2; 3. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 5-0.

Advertisement

Long jump — 1. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 17 feet 4.75 inches; 2. Kaitlyn Ewald, Weston, 16-7.5; 3. Carli Stanford, Lunenburg,16-7.

Shot put — 1. Catherine Sargent, Dedham, 41 feet 5.5 inches; 2. Lauren Morales, Seekonk, 35-9.5; 3. Alexa Jenkins, Lunenburg, 33-8.5.

4 x 200 — 1. Weston, 1:47.72; 2. Stoneham, 1:49.86; 3. Nipmuc, 1:49.89.

4 x 400 — 1. Weston, 4:09.78; 2. Norton, 4:13.67; 3. Nipmuc, 4:14.3.

4 x 800 — 1. Weston, 10:18.35; 2. Lunenburg, 10:30.27; 3. Nipmuc, 10:40.43.

Team results — 1. Weston, 71; 2. Norton, 67; 3. Lunenburg, 37; 4. Medway, 34.25; 5. Nipmuc, 28.





Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.