The Super Bowl is over, but the NFL offseason has just begun: See key dates for the Patriots

The first important date is Feb. 21, when teams can slap franchise or transition tags on players. There are a ton of big-name candidates who might get designated —Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, and Tony Pollard to name a few — but the two names in New England are Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones.

Sunday’s scintillating Super Bowl put a bow on the 2022-23 season, but the NFL train runs on a yearlong schedule and some of the upcoming stops are the most popular on the offseason calendar.

Meyers, New England’s leading receiver the last three seasons, will be one of the top receivers on the impending free agent market. He’s clutch, accountable, and has a great rapport with quarterback Mac Jones. The feeling is the Patriots will push hard to keep him.

Jonathan Jones was exceptional in his first season as a boundary corner after making his bones as top slot defender. He’s fast, tough, and an excellent special-teamer. Jones will have plenty of suitors, with the Patriots likely at the top of the list.

Tags must be in place by March 7.

The Scouting Combine in Indianapolis begins in earnest Feb. 26, as draft hopefuls get put through physical and mental wringers by coaches, scouts, front-office personnel, and reporters.

The Combine, the closest the NFL has to a convention, is also a huge week for agents, who must balance looking after their rookie clients while also starting preliminary contract talks for their players already in the league.

One of the more interesting storylines to come out of Super Bowl week was NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith’s strong suggestion the NFL abandon the Combine.

“We’re now in an era where we know exactly how fast these guys can run, how much they can lift, how far they can jump, [and] do all of those things,” Smith said. “Why do we insist on them showing up in Indianapolis? It’s not for anything physical, right? It’s for the teams to be able to engage in intrusive employment actions that don’t exist anywhere else.”

College pro days begin March 7, and clubs can also host up to 30 draft-eligible players on visits. Teams can also conduct video and telephone interviews with incoming players.

Pro days are a favorite of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who enjoys doing some hands-on coaching during the sessions.

“You’re standing right next to the guy — you’re getting a real good look at him,” he told the Globe at Alabama’s pro day in 2019. “The Combine’s great, but here, you’re up closer than what you get there.”

Belichick noted then that pro days can serve a dual purpose: Scouting and renewing acquaintances.

“It’s great to get out and see the players, take to the coaches and scouts,” he said. “Some of the coaches you don’t get to see much during the season, you can actually have a conversation with them now. Before games they don’t always feel like talking to me and I don’t feel like talking to them — and after the game [there’s no time]. So, this is a good chance to catch up and say hello.”

It’s also where the seeds of future transactions are be planted.

The legal tampering period (psst, it’s no longer a secret) runs from March 13-15. This is when agents and teams can begin negotiating and agreeing to new deals.

Other than Meyers and Jonathan Jones, the Patriots have some notable free agents, including longtime standouts Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater (both of whom have also addressed retirement), as well as Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Damien Harris, and Joe Cardona.

The new league year begins at 4 p.m. on March 15, and teams can officially sign the free agents they’ve been tampering with during the previous 48 hours.

Next up is the annual league meeting in Arizona fom March 26-29. This three-day event will feature owners and coaches speaking to the media as well as committee meetings to discuss and vote on rules proposals.

Many coaches make plans with each other for summer plans, including joint practices and exhibition games.

April is perhaps the busiest month of the offseason for general managers — both real and fantasy. The guys that get paid are building and tinkering with draft boards. The wannabees are compiling mock draft after mock draft after mock draft.

The three-day draft extravaganza begins April 27 in Kansas City. A frenzy of rookie free-agent signings begins moments after Mr. Irrelevant’s name is called.

While offseason programs, including organized team activities, can begin in early April, teams can host their rookies for a minicamp in early May.

Mandatory minicamp is in early June before players get a break until training camp starts in mid July.

