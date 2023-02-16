Boston Pride to open Premier Hockey Federation playoffs at Bentley Arena on March 16

The Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup playoffs will begin in Boston and Toronto on March 16, the league announced Thursday.
A best-of-3 semifinal series will be played in each city, with Bentley University in Waltham hosting the Boston semifinal and Mattamy Athletic Centre as the Toronto venue. The semifinal winners will meet in a winner-take-all championship game on March 26 at a neutral site to be determined.
The Boston Pride leads the PHF with 40 points, followed by the Toronto Six (39 points), and both teams have clinched a playoff spot. Minnesota is in third with 32 points, followed by Connecticut (29). The top four teams make the playoffs.
Montreal is 10 points behind Connecticut for the fourth spot. The regular season ends March 12.
Bentley Arena will host the Pride’s semifinal series, while the Toronto Six will play at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.
“It was imperative that our playoff format underscore the importance of every regular season game and the valuable points awarded in the standings throughout the year to produce a final four that is most deserving of championship contention, PHF commissioner Reagan Carey said. “We look forward to seeing the competitiveness among all teams ramp up over the final four weeks of the season and into the playoffs where one team will cement themselves in history as 2023 Isobel Cup champions.”
2023 Isobel Cup Playoffs Schedule:
Thursday March 16
Semifinal Game 1 at Bentley
Friday March 17
Semifinal Game 1 in Toronto
Saturday March 18
Semifinal Game 2 at Bentley
Semifinal Game 2 in Toronto
Sunday March 19:
Semifinal Game 3 at Bentley (if necessary)
Monday March 20:
Semifinal Game 3 in Toronto (if necessary)
Sunday March 26:
Championship Final (location TBA)
Game times, broadcast details, and ticket information will be confirmed and announced at a later date.