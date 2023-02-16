fb-pixel Skip to main content
Hockey

Boston Pride to open Premier Hockey Federation playoffs at Bentley Arena on March 16

From staff reportsUpdated February 16, 2023, 14 minutes ago
The Boston Pride are the two-time defending Isobel Cup champions.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup playoffs will begin in Boston and Toronto on March 16, the league announced Thursday.

A best-of-3 semifinal series will be played in each city, with Bentley University in Waltham hosting the Boston semifinal and Mattamy Athletic Centre as the Toronto venue. The semifinal winners will meet in a winner-take-all championship game on March 26 at a neutral site to be determined.

The Boston Pride leads the PHF with 40 points, followed by the Toronto Six (39 points), and both teams have clinched a playoff spot. Minnesota is in third with 32 points, followed by Connecticut (29). The top four teams make the playoffs.

Montreal is 10 points behind Connecticut for the fourth spot. The regular season ends March 12.

Bentley Arena will host the Pride’s semifinal series, while the Toronto Six will play at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

“It was imperative that our playoff format underscore the importance of every regular season game and the valuable points awarded in the standings throughout the year to produce a final four that is most deserving of championship contention, PHF commissioner Reagan Carey said. “We look forward to seeing the competitiveness among all teams ramp up over the final four weeks of the season and into the playoffs where one team will cement themselves in history as 2023 Isobel Cup champions.”

2023 Isobel Cup Playoffs Schedule:

Thursday March 16

Semifinal Game 1 at Bentley

Friday March 17

Semifinal Game 1 in Toronto

Saturday March 18

Semifinal Game 2 at Bentley

Semifinal Game 2 in Toronto

Sunday March 19:

Semifinal Game 3 at Bentley (if necessary)

Monday March 20:

Semifinal Game 3 in Toronto (if necessary)

Sunday March 26:

Championship Final (location TBA)

Game times, broadcast details, and ticket information will be confirmed and announced at a later date.



