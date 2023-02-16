Boston Pride to open Premier Hockey Federation playoffs at Bentley Arena on March 16

The Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup playoffs will begin in Boston and Toronto on March 16, the league announced Thursday.

A best-of-3 semifinal series will be played in each city, with Bentley University in Waltham hosting the Boston semifinal and Mattamy Athletic Centre as the Toronto venue. The semifinal winners will meet in a winner-take-all championship game on March 26 at a neutral site to be determined.

The Boston Pride leads the PHF with 40 points, followed by the Toronto Six (39 points), and both teams have clinched a playoff spot. Minnesota is in third with 32 points, followed by Connecticut (29). The top four teams make the playoffs.