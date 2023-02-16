Sprained wrist has new Bucks assist king Giannis Antetokounmpo in doubt for All-Star game

Antetokounmpo became Milwaukee’s career assists leader before getting injured, and the Bucks won their 12th straight, beating the Chicago Bulls 112-100 on Thursday night.

Not before he set yet another franchise record.

CHICAGO — Giannis Antetokounmpo stayed on the ground, grimacing in pain before heading to the locker room. A sprained wrist in the early going ended his night.

Antetokounmpo’s injury early in the second quarter cast a bit of a cloud over a team that otherwise has so much going for it heading into the All-Star break.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said initial reports were “hopeful" and the X-ray was “clean.”

“We'll just see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it,” Budenholzer said.

He had “no idea” if Antetokounmpo would travel to Salt Lake City for the All-Star Game.

The two-time MVP was hurt trying to block a finger roll attempt by Chicago’s Coby White after the guard drove past him. He jammed his wrist when he reached out — perhaps to soften the blow — as he crashed into the padded stanchion. He continued to flex his hand and got subbed out a few seconds later before heading to the locker room.

“He's a guy that's attacking the basket all the time,” Budenholzer said. “He's fearless. He takes a lot of falls so you kind of learn to just expect him to always just bounce back up, and that's what we're hoping for from this one.”

Antetokounmpo finished with a season-low two points and three assists, giving him 3,274 over 10 seasons to break Paul Pressey’s record of 3,272 from 1982 to 1990. He also had seven rebounds.

Antetokounmpo matched the assists mark when he fed Lopez for a 3-pointer two minutes into the game and broke it when he passed to Carter for another 3 that bumped Milwaukee’s lead to 19-10 in the first quarter. He also is the Bucks’ career leader in blocks, triple-doubles, free throws made, free throws attempted and minutes.

“It's greatness, right?” Holiday said. “Especially to do it with one franchise, to be here through the ups and the downs, to see where he started and where he is now. I'm so happy for him.”

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 33 points. Jevon Carter had 22 against his hometown team, and Jrue Holiday added 15 points and nine assists. Lopez made three 3-pointers. Carter hit four from beyond the arc, and the Bucks beat Chicago for the first time in three games this season.



