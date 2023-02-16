When it comes to overtime in the Beanpot, the NCAA overrules what the tournament wants

The shift in policy started to take place in the 2020 Beanpot, when the semifinal between Boston College and Boston University went to overtime, as did the final between BU and Northeastern. In both games, a five-minute overtime was played, after which teams had the option to go to a shootout or play 20-minute overtimes until there was a winner. The Beanpot was played with overtime.

Many fans apparently were not aware that the tournament would no longer have a full overtime period (or periods) until a goal was scored, and instead would be treated as a regular-season game that was tied after 60 minutes. What follows is five minutes of three-on-three play, and then a shootout, if needed, to determine the winner.

You couldn’t have asked for much more in the 2023 men’s Beanpot final , except, for well, more.

But starting with the 2020-21 season, the rule was changed so that teams had to follow the five-minute overtime with a shootout. The Beanpot committee submitted a waiver to the NCAA, but was denied.

Since the Beanpot was canceled in 2021 and the 2022 semifinals and championship game were all resolved in regulation, the rule never came up. That changed this season, first when Harvard and BC went into overtime in the semifinals, playing three-on-three until the Crimson scored the winning goal with 1.5 seconds left in the five-minute session.

Then came the championship game, in which Harvard and Northeastern staged an instant classic in their first meeting in the final. But with the game tied, 2-2, after 60 minutes and overtime, the Beanpot was decided by a shootout, with Northeastern prevailing. It caught some longtime Beanpot followers by surprise, with many taking to social media to voice their displeasure.

Harvard coach Ted Donato was diplomatic in the immediate aftermath despite coming out on the losing end in the unusual circumstances.

“It’s disappointing, but it’s not like we didn’t know the situation going in,” said Donato. “I think anytime you have a championship on the line, I’m probably a little bit old school and would rather have the game finish off, even if it was just three-on-three. But if we had won that way, then maybe I would be less disappointed.”

While happy to get the win, Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe also appeared frustrated with the process.

“That’s a good question, but there’s no sense in even talking about it,” said Keefe. “It’s the rules, so that’s all we can do. I don’t have a vote. I don’t make the rules.”

Both teams turned the page on the rulebook and will look to close out the regular season with an eye toward qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

Northeastern (14-10-5) heads to Vermont for a game Saturday before a pair of home-and-home Hockey East series with UMass and UMass Lowell the following weekends. The Huskies are on the bubble at 15th in the Pairwise rankings and will need a strong finish to reach the postseason.

Harvard (17-6-2) hosts Union and RPI this weekend, before traveling to St. Lawrence and Clarkson for additional ECAC matchups. The 10th-ranked Crimson are in a better position to be playing deep into March.

Team Impact felt at Garden

TD Garden welcomed Team Impact families from the four Beanpot schools for Monday’s championship. The organization matches children with serious illnesses and disabilities to collegiate teams across the country, and this year marked the first time all four Beanpot teams have active matches through the program with families from the Greater Boston community.

Josh Bello, 9 (BC), Logan Gatto, 7 (BU), Simon Valencia-Devin, 9 (Northeastern), and Parker Watson, 9 (Harvard), have spent time at practices, games, and other team events with their respective schools.

“Parker is really a wonderful kid,” said Donato. “It really is a blessing for us to be able to have him be part of the team. It allows us to put into perspective how lucky we are to have someone that shows up with a big smile and enjoys the experience.

“It’s great to see our kids connect with Parker. I feel like college kids can connect with younger kids in a way that’s really special.”

After Northeastern’s victory, senior Jayden Struble skated over to the bench and brought Valencia-Devin onto the ice for the postgame celebration.

Levi, Gibson up for Richter Award

Perhaps overshadowed by the performance of Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, who denied all three Crimson skaters in the shootout, was the play of Harvard counterpart Mitchell Gibson, who recorded 27 saves in the championship game. On Wednesday, both Levi and Gibson were named semifinalists for the 2023 Richter Award, given to the top goalie in Division 1. Levi won the award last season.

“I think both of them made it look fairly easy at times,” said Donato. “I thought [Gibson] played great, and Levi is a tremendous goalie. He made some big saves as well. We had a couple of pucks go off the post, but he found a way to keep keep things out.”

The other semifinalists are Ryan Bischel (Notre Dame), Magnus Chrona (Denver), Justen Close (Minnesota), Jakub Dobeš (Ohio State), Victor Ostman (Maine), Yaniv Perets (Quinnipiac), and Blake Pietila (Michigan Tech).

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.