Red Sox sign infielder Yu Chang to one-year deal, place Trevor Story on 60-day IL

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated February 16, 2023, 1 hour ago
Yu Chang (right) hugs Christian Arroyo during an October 2022 game.Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The Red Sox signed Yu Chang to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday morning.

Chang played with four teams last season, including the Red Sox, batting .208 (35-for-168) with four home runs.

The Red Sox selected Chang, an infielder, off waivers last September from the Rays.

To make room for Chang, Trevor Story (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list. Chang provides the Red Sox with more middle infield depth until Story’s return.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

