Red Sox sign infielder Yu Chang to one-year deal, place Trevor Story on 60-day IL

The Red Sox signed Yu Chang to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday morning.
Chang played with four teams last season, including the Red Sox, batting .208 (35-for-168) with four home runs.
The Red Sox selected Chang, an infielder, off waivers last September from the Rays.
To make room for Chang, Trevor Story (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list. Chang provides the Red Sox with more middle infield depth until Story’s return.
This story will be updated.
