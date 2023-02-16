Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage

Arab leaders who had shunned him for a decade picked up the phone and called. Senior United Nations officials trooped through his office, offering assistance and posing for photos. Planeloads of aid landed from more than a dozen countries — allies like Russia, Iran, and China, but also Saudi Arabia, which previously had only sent aid (and weapons) to the rebels seeking to topple Assad.

As the death toll soared from the region’s deadliest quake in a century, Assad, long a pariah for bombing and torturing his people during Syria’s civil war, received a steady flow of sympathy, aid, and attention from other countries.

A powerful earthquake last week catapulted Syria’s authoritarian president, Bashar Assad, into the global spotlight, creating an opportunity for him to inch further back onto the international stage through disaster diplomacy.

“There’s no doubt this is a good moment for Assad,” said Emile Hokayem, a Middle East analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, in London. “A tragedy for Syrians is a boon for Assad, because nobody else wants to manage this mess.”

Touring Syria’s quake-torn cities over the past week, Assad could for once blame the destruction in his country on nature rather than war, while lashing out at the Western foes he accused of “politicizing” the crisis.

The disaster has bolstered a slow-burn effort by a handful of Arab countries to draw Assad back into the international fold. On Monday the United Arab Emirates, which is leading the push, sent its foreign minister to the Syrian capital, Damascus, to meet Assad for the second time this year.

On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates increased its quake donation to $100 million — one-quarter of the entire UN emergency appeal for Syria.

Responding to the outreach, Assad, who has a reputation for intransigence, offered up a rare concession, permitting UN aid convoys to use two additional border crossings from Turkey for aid to pass directly into opposition-controlled territory for the first time since the civil war began 12 years ago.

Still, beyond the gestures and goodwill, little of substance has changed for Assad — in particular the punishing American and European sanctions that were imposed in response to his use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilians, the forcible transfer of residents from opposition strongholds, and other abuses.

Big earthquakes can be perilous for embattled leaders.

In Mexico in 1985, and again in Turkey in 1999, feeble government responses to major quakes fed public anger that led to major political change, including the rise of Turkey’s strongman leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

If nothing else, the Feb. 6 earthquake laid bare the parlous state of Syria under Assad. After a decade of fighting, the government has clawed back control of much of Syrian territory, thanks to merciless tactics and help from allies such as Russia and Iran. The front lines have fallen mostly quiet, and major clashes are rare.

But that has left Assad atop a penniless and fragmented country that is only partly under his rule.

Swaths of northern and eastern Syria are controlled by his foes — Islamist rebels, Kurdish fighters, and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces. About 900 American troops remain in the country, chasing the remnants of the Islamic State group, whose leader was killed in a US military raid last year in February (and whose successor was killed less than nine months later).

And the Syrian economy has nose-dived, strained by chronic food and fuel shortages. Millions of Syrians have fled to Turkey, other Middle Eastern countries, or Europe; those who remain are exhausted.

The days after the earthquake highlighted the Pyrrhic nature of Assad’s victories. As international rescue teams flooded into neighboring Turkey, only a handful made it into Syria. What help arrived from Iran and Russia was not nearly enough, exposing the limits of the alliances Assad had relied on to wall himself off from most of the world.

“The idea that Russia and Iran would come to the rescue is fading,” said Dareen Khalifa, a Syria expert at the International Crisis Group. “They only come when there’s a battle, not when your average Syrian is struggling.”

In Syria, the magnitude-7.8 earthquake and a powerful aftershock hit hardest in Idlib, the densely-populated opposition-held province in the northwest that has accounted for four-fifths of the 5,500 deaths reported by the United Nations so far in Syria. The toll in Turkey has surpassed 36,000 deaths.

But perhaps the most striking sight this week was the first aid plane from Saudi Arabia that landed in the northern city of Aleppo, the first in more than a decade of war.

Such moves dismay Syrians who want Assad to face justice for his misdeeds.

Still, there is little sign of the United States or Europe easing the sanctions that target Assad and his inner circle, even though the United States did temporarily ease some restrictions with the aim of allowing money for earthquake relief to flow more easily.

“The status of Syria as a pariah state isn’t going to change dramatically,” said Khalifa, the analyst.

Even among sympathizers, the embrace of Assad is hesitant. Some hope to reduce Iran and Turkey’s influence in Syria, analysts say. For others, it is a reflexive reaction against Western pressure. But mostly they seem to be driven by cold realpolitik — a tacit acknowledgment that Assad’s grip on power is tight, and unlikely to be challenged anytime soon.

“Nobody is seriously trying to depose Assad anymore,” said Aron Lund, a Syria expert at the Century Foundation. “They are just looking for the terms of his integration and survival.”