fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Non-subscribers can now see HBO’s ‘True Blood’ and ‘Silicon Valley’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated February 17, 2023, 29 minutes ago
Anna Paquin and Nelsan Ellis in "True Blood." Episodes of the old HBO series are set to begin running on TNT.John P. Johnson/HBO

Readers sometimes ask me if certain HBO shows will be available to watch outside of HBO and other pay services, because they don’t want to subscribe. The answer is: It happens, but not often. “Sex and the City,” for example, shows up on E! with shortened, cleaned-up episodes. And “The Sopranos” had a run in the 2000s — in sanitized form — on A&E.

Now comes news that Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO, is going to release two more HBO originals onto basic cable channels it also owns. Both shows will be edited for risqué content and to fit in commercial breaks. They will join “Insecure,” which is already reairing on the WBD-owned OWN (without content edits, but with commercial breaks).

Advertisement

“Silicon Valley” will show up on TBS, and “True Blood” will run on TNT. They will premiere on their respective channels on Saturday following NBA All-Star game coverage. Then “True Blood” will have a regular spot Mondays at 10 p.m. on TNT, and “Silicon Valley” will run regularly on Sundays at 10 p.m. on TBS.

Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr in "Silicon Valley," which can be seen on TBS.John P. Fleenor/HBO

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video