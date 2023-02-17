Non-subscribers can now see HBO’s ‘True Blood’ and ‘Silicon Valley’

Readers sometimes ask me if certain HBO shows will be available to watch outside of HBO and other pay services, because they don’t want to subscribe. The answer is: It happens, but not often. “Sex and the City,” for example, shows up on E! with shortened, cleaned-up episodes. And “The Sopranos” had a run in the 2000s — in sanitized form — on A&E.

Now comes news that Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO, is going to release two more HBO originals onto basic cable channels it also owns. Both shows will be edited for risqué content and to fit in commercial breaks. They will join “Insecure,” which is already reairing on the WBD-owned OWN (without content edits, but with commercial breaks).