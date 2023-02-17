BPDA approves hike on housing fees for lab and commercial buildings

The so-called “linkage” program is one of Boston’s key mechanisms for financing affordable housing, and since its inception in 1986 has generated more than $227 million in housing funds — $36.8 million in 2022 alone — and $55 million in job training money. The fee was raised in 2018, and again in 2021, and since taking office Wu has signaled plans to raise it further, especially on lucrative lab projects that have poured into the city.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency board on Thursday approved a measure to double the fees developers of life science projects pay towards affordable housing and workforce development in the city; builders of other commercial projects will face a 50 percent jump.

Lab developers in Boston could soon have to pay a lot more towards affordable housing.

Advertisement

The measure will now go to the Zoning Commission. If they approve, the current $13-per-square-foot housing linkage fee will jump to $26 for lab buildings, and $19.33 for other developments. Job training fees will climb too, and buildings larger than 50,000 square feet will have to pay it, down from the current $100,000.

The hike has raised concern among the development community, especially amid rising interest rates and construction costs. In response, the Wu administration agreed to delay the new fees and phase them in over time. Rather than starting immediately following the Zoning Commission vote, they’ll now take effect Jan. 1, 2024 and phase in over two years. The change drew gratitude from commercial real estate industry group NAIOP Massachusetts.

“Given the current economic climate, NAIOP is grateful that the administration recognizes that a phased implementation of this increase is the best path forward to supporting continued economic growth in the City of Boston,” said Tamara Small, NAIOP Massachusetts CEO, in a statement. “We hope that the City continues to consider the impact of proposed policy changes on Boston’s housing goals and economic competitiveness.”

Advertisement

In other votes Thursday, the BPDA board approved Berkeley Investments’ lab and residential campus at the former Boston Tech Center, a long-vacant warehouse fronting the Massachusetts Turnpike along Lincoln Street on the Allston-Brighton border. Berkeley plans two lab and office buildings and 252 apartments on the massive site, along with retail and restaurant space, 710 underground parking spaces, and 566 bike parking spaces.

The board also approved Olmsted Village, a 269-unit residential project by Lena New Boston LLC and 2Life Development Inc. at the former Boston State Mental Hospital site in Mattapan. The all-electric project is split among six buildings ranging in size from a four-unit townhome to a 127-unit affordable senior apartment building, and includes two condo buildings and housing for foster families and transitional-age youths.

“It’s projects like these that make it all worth it,” said board chair Priscilla Rojas. “It’s saying that there’s a place for you here in Mattapan, and in the city of Boston, and that means something.”

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.