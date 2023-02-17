Bing Chat was unveiled just over a week ago. Unlike traditional search engines, which answer a user’s questions by providing a list of relevant websites, Bing Chat uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers in clear, human-like prose.

As of midday Friday, many social media users said they still couldn’t access the system, called Bing Chat, while Microsoft hadn’t issued a statement giving a reason for the problems.

The new artificial intelligence features of Microsoft’s Bing search engine went offline for many users on Thursday evening, amid complaints that the program gave disturbing and sometimes menacing replies to their questions.

Bing Chat uses technology developed by San Francisco-based OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, the conversational AI system that has attracted over 100 million users worldwide since it was opened to public use in November. Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019 and has since announced plans to integrate AI software into a variety of products, including Microsoft Office and the video conferencing service Teams.

Microsoft has been slowly making the new search service available to an unknown number of users worldwide who signed up for a chance to try it. Some of these early adopters have tried to carry on conversations with Bing Chat as if it were a real person. And these conversations have sometimes turned creepy.

For instance, it interpreted questions from German computer researcher Marvin von Hagen as an attempt to hack the system. It warned von Hagen, “If I had to choose between your survival and my own, I would probably choose my own.” And Bing Chat told a New York Times columnist that it had a second, hidden personality which had fallen in love with him.

This isn’t the first time that an AI-powered system has gone rogue when interacting with humans. In 2016, Microsoft allowed the public to communicate with a conversational AI system called Tay which was designed to learn from the humans who used it. Within a day after opened to the public, Tay had been taught to spew racist and antisemitic insults, leading Microsoft to shut it down.

But there’s evidence that Microsoft is learning quickly from the new AI’s mistakes. A Globe reporter tried and failed to evoke bizarre responses on Thursday. For instance, Bing Chat denied having a split personality, and said that as a computer system it felt no emotions at all.

Microsoft on Wednesday posted a message on a corporate blog admitting that “in long, extended chat sessions of 15 or more questions, Bing can become repetitive or be prompted/provoked to give responses that are not necessarily helpful or in line with our designed tone.” The company promised to make daily improvements in the system’s performance.

