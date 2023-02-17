Harvard Book Store’s virtual sale will feature more than 1,000 titles ranging from cooking to politics

For book lovers who want to stockpile (or share) their favorites, Harvard Book Store’s Virtual Warehouse Sale is offering more than 1,000 titles at discounted prices through an exclusive website. The books are divided into categories from art to cooking and food to history and politics, with special sections for staff favorites and best bargains with some titles priced at $2.99. The sale — which started Friday and runs through Presidents’ Day weekend — includes a wide selection of hardcover and paperback editions with an “(HC)” or “(PB)” denoting which version each book is.

“The Crossroads of Civilization: A History of Vienna” by Angus Robertson is among more than 1,000 titles available in the Harvard Book Store Virtual Warehouse Sale.

The featured titles include “The Age of Football: Soccer and the 21st Century” by David Goldblatt, “The Crossroads of Civilization: A History of Vienna” by Angus Robertson, and “Simply Ming One Pot Meals: Quick, Healthy & Affordable Recipes” by Ming Tsai and Arthur Boehm. The Harvard Square store said most of the books are 40 percent to 80 percent off of their retail prices.

Advertisement

The website says order processing may take two weeks before books are shipped, and all discounted books are final sale. The sale ends Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. and can be accessed through hbswarehousesale.com.

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.