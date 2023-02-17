What happened with this work romance?

I was invited to a wedding a few hours from where he lives, so I invited him to be my plus-one. He said yes and scheduled a baby sitter. But at the last minute, he got pneumonia and couldn’t come. I was devastated. We had been talking more than ever leading up to the wedding.

Q. It all started on a company-wide work trip. A new employee caught my eye, and we chatted for a long while. We hooked up twice on the work trip. I wasn’t expecting anything out of it since we lived in different states, but we kept in touch. The interest kept growing between us. It didn’t matter to me that he was a single dad. Normally it would be a turnoff, but he was surpassing any love interest I’d had in the past.

Advertisement

After, we kept in touch. We FaceTimed and texted. My feelings were growing, but we hadn’t had a conversation about what we were doing yet. After a FaceTime conversation, before he had to go, I told him how I felt. I asked him if it was mutual because I didn’t want to continue to let myself fall for nothing. I’ll paraphrase his response because I blacked out for some of it. He said that it wasn’t a mystery to him how I felt about him, but he saw it being mostly a friendship; that the circumstances of living in different places wasn’t conducive to a relationship, especially because he generally doesn’t even date where he lives.

He also said that there was a romantic connection between us, but I don’t remember what else he said about it. He mentioned being able to connect here and there, like we planned (he was coming to my state for a trip, and I have meetings in his state). Is he scared? Is he avoiding a real connection? I don’t understand why someone would seem so genuine and honest about a connection and encourage my feelings only to say “nothing will come of this” in the end.

Advertisement

I feel confused, disappointed, and sad. I really thought we might become something special, even with the distance between us. I keep seeing TikToks (I know) about how if men aren’t ready for a relationship, then it doesn’t matter how great the connection is or how amazing you are; it simply only matters if they are READY for a relationship. If they are, then whoever is in front of them at that point in time they will snatch up. Do you think that’s true? I’m hoping that it’s only a matter of timing. That if it’s meant to be it will be.

DISAPPOINTED

A. Letter writers have been making a lot of generalizations about men lately, so let me start by saying that humans — in general — are more likely to accept love when they’re in a good place for it (mentally and otherwise). At that point, they don’t just grab hold of whatever person is in front of them, but they might be more willing to overcome obstacles, give their time, etc.

You’re like this too, by the way. You’re open to this person because you feel ready to connect.

Please know that a relationship can be special without being serious. You can have a strong connection with someone without it leading to a long-term committed partnership. I know that’s not fun to think about. If you care about someone and have a unique bond with them, why wouldn’t you want more, right? The thing is, sometimes a person can’t entertain the possibility of anything beyond the status quo. Especially if they’re a single parent with other priorities.

Advertisement

My point is that this man does like and care about you. He craves your attention, clearly. I don’t think he’s scared of love (maybe he is, but I don’t think that’s the issue here). It’s more that he has boundaries and a realistic take on what he can deliver.

It’s great you asked about this now, because you said it best: You don’t want to “fall for nothing.” He’s basically saying, “I like our vibe, and it’d be great to see each other when it’s convenient, but that’s all I’m good for right now.”

You want more, so it’s time to push back and take space. Maybe the chatting and FaceTiming should stop. You probably need to demote him for your own good.

He didn’t say “nothing will come of this,” because something already has. It’s enough for him, but not for you.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

He is telling you EXACTLY what is going on. He isn’t confused or scared or avoiding a real connection.

SETTINGTHEWORLDONFIRE





It’s easy to develop larger feelings if you text or e-mail with someone a lot. Or people’s initial feeling can change. Bottom line, he’s thought it over and it doesn’t have a future. You can accept that and move on, or you can fight it and be angry and bitter.

Advertisement

JIVEDIVA





It doesn’t matter what “men” do, it matters what this man does. … For whatever reason, he is unavailable and you should not pursue this. In fact, I would curtail this “relationship” because you will always be hoping for more but settling for less.

ASH





I don’t think there’s any greater meaning here. You tried something and it didn’t work out. It doesn’t sound like he strung you along. It sounds like he was open to hooking up and then continuing to get to know you and see what happened. He saw over time that his feelings didn’t match yours and he did the right thing by being honest. I suggest looking local so you don’t have the distance as one barrier to dating in person.

BKLYNMOM





You wanted him to reciprocate your feelings and tell you he wants to pursue a full-blown committed relationship. His response was remarkably honest, straightforward, and rational. There is no hidden meaning, no subtext or mystery. He’s interested in something casual, you’re not. Proceed accordingly.

MARINOLAW





Nothing good ever starts on a company-wide work trip.

STRIPEY-CAT

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.