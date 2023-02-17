Blind date: ‘The couple next to us seemed to be listening in on our conversation’

LAST THING HE READ: The Doors of Perception by Aldous Huxley

GILLIAN: 22 ⁄ tech consultant

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s high-energy and outgoing.

NOTABLE QUALITIES: In high school, she was voted most likely to be on a reality TV show.

6 P.M. LA VOILE, BOSTON

SETTING THE SCENE

Xander As a joke, a friend told me to sign up. I had no idea I’d actually get selected.

Gillian I had a few friends that did [Cupid] and I thought it would be fun.

Xander I had my friends help me pick out an outfit.

Gillian I got ready while on the phone with some friends.

Xander I was five minutes early, and she was 10 minutes late.

Gillian It was snowing and there was a lot of traffic.

Xander The waiter brought Gillian over. She had her name as a necklace. We hugged, and her head hit the bottom of my chin.

Gillian He was very tall, which was nice, but as soon as I saw him I knew there wasn’t going to be any physical attraction. I could tell he was very artsy, which isn’t my vibe at all. He complimented me on my jewelry, so I complimented his, and he told me it was his mom’s old stuff he likes to wear.

THE NEGATIVE

Xander We talked about our backgrounds, and if we’d been on a blind date before.

Gillian We spoke about how the couple next to us seemed to be listening in on our conversation. We wondered if they were also doing Dinner With Cupid.

Xander She just recently moved to Boston. We talked a lot about the city and New York. By her energy and hobbies, I could tell we weren’t super compatible.

Gillian He shared that he had been in the Boston area his whole life. He is a senior in college, thinking of staying an extra year to finish out his photography minor. He then showed me some of his photos.

Xander I ordered the scallops, which sounded great on paper. I liked the atmosphere.

Gillian I ordered the mussels, and he had the scallops. He asked if I wanted to get dessert and I told him I was already full.

Xander As I got to know her a little more, I was slightly more comfortable.

Gillian I could make conversation with a wall, but there was a point where I got uncomfortable because he just wasn’t giving me much to work with. He asked if I had any siblings after discussing my sister for five minutes earlier in the evening.

Xander Maybe I’m too young for her.

Gillian After I found out he was in college, I knew it wasn’t going to work. It might be a small age difference, [but] I just feel like we are at two different places in our lives.

IN FOCUS

Xander I paid the bill, and we parted ways outside the door. We hugged and thanked each other for the time.

Gillian He waited for me to get my coat from the coat check, then we left the restaurant, hugged, and walked in separate directions.

Xander I don’t think so — we didn’t have great chemistry.

Gillian No, I think we both agree there was no chemistry there.

POST-MORTEM

Xander / B+

Gillian / C-

