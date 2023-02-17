Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Feb. 20-Feb. 26

Join Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at the annual Children’s Winter Festival. There will be music, giveaways, a maze, crafts, a photo booth, treats, and more. The free event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boston Common Parade Ground. boston.gov/winterfest

Wednesday-Saturday

Creative Flow

Discover your inner artist at the February Vacation Week series of art programs at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts. Children can make photo collages, create their own Impressionist-inspired landscapes, dabble in metalwork, and more. Activities, for all ages and abilities, are included in general admission: adults, $27; ages 7-17, $10; 6 and younger, free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Find times and tickets at mfa.org.

Thursday and Friday

Batter Up

Get ready to swing into the weekend at the February Vacation Baseball Clinic at the Carter Playground Bubble. Prepare to sharpen your skills with players and coaches from the University of Massachusetts Boston. Offered by the City of Boston, the program is open to players of all skill levels, ages 10 and up. Event, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., is free, but registration is required at boston.gov/sports.

Friday

Strings Attached

Enjoy The Tanglewood Marionettes’ The Dragon King at Newton City Hall’s War Memorial Auditorium. The puppet show tells the tale, based on Chinese folklore, of a grandmother who journeys to the bottom of the sea in search of the Dragon King. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Recommended for preschoolers through sixth-graders. Reserve tickets, $8, at newtonma.myrec.com/info.

Saturday

Poetic Rhythms

Tune into a special program by The Makanda Project featuring saxophonist Ricky Ford’s compositions based on the poetry of Langston Hughes. Ford will be joined by an ensemble of saxophone, trumpet, and trombone players and more, with poetry read by Askia Touré. Shows, at the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Free, but registration is recommended at makandaproject.com.

