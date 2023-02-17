fb-pixel Skip to main content
Home design inspiration: Five sherpa chairs for a cozy touch

Sherpa chairs add texture and a sense of comfort to any space.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated February 17, 2023, 1 hour ago

  1. Hart upholstered armchairhandout

    Hart upholstered armchair

    $1,099 online only at potterybarn.com

  2. Harper shearling accent chairhandout

    Harper shearling accent chair

    $1,299 at Crate & Barrel, Derby Street Shops, Hingham, 781-749-8100‚ crateandbarrel.com

  3. Demarea barrel chairhandout

    Demarea barrel chair by Everly Quinn

    Starting at $369.99 at wayfair.com

  4. Kani chairhandout

    Kani chair

    $1,049 at Ballard Designs, Natick Mall, 508-315-6042, ballarddesigns.com

  5. Esters armchairhandout

    Esters armchair by Project 62

    $330 online only at target.com

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

