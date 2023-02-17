Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Thank you to Steve Calechman for his insightful Perspective on advice (“Here’s a Resolution: Keep Your Advice to Yourself,” January 1). I made a new year’s resolution in 2022: “No unsolicited advice.” I’ve done my part (friends and family reading this might disagree). The receiving end is trickier. I keep my responses very short—sometimes an “hmm” with a smile or “That’s interesting,” and then I ask the person a question. As Calechman noted, most people prefer to talk about themselves.

“All unsolicited advice is criticism.” Wish I knew who said it first. And wish I had written this outstanding article. Not to be a hypocrite, but perhaps the way to handle it is to just ask first: “Would you mind if I offered a suggestion?” And then be prepared to take “no” for the answer.

Eileen MacDougall

As a parent and grandparent who moved to Massachusetts to be closer to our daughters and grandchildren, this could be a game-changer for me, if only I can implement it! I know my daughters and their spouses will send their thanks to Calechman as well.

Timothy Dunn

When I got married, 55 years ago, my mother said, “I am always here to help.” She was, and did, immensely. But her words were followed by, “If you want or need advice, you will need to ask for it.” I did, pretty often, and her advice was unfailingly good. I did not know until YEARS later that she was following the maxim that says, “Advice unasked for is advice unheard.” My kids know that take on advice giving...and I try to abide by it. I do, really. And sometimes, I rein myself in. Other times, I feel Mom tapping on my shoulder. But the thoughts expressed above could save a lot of resentment, and hurt.

Barbara Harting

As a former advice giver, I have one request: I beg all of you on the receiving end, who we advice givers have tried to help, PLEASE don’t call, e-mail, or text us when you mess up! I have friends I have shared advice with, but always out of love and concern, and from personal experiences. But it has not gone unnoticed that the advice goes in one ear and out the other. These friends continue with their bad decisions about their dog’s unruly behavior, or they exercise poor budgeting by spending more than earning, or have not prepared for future expenses, etc. So to my former recipients: I will keep quiet if you do the same! Happy 2023...it certainly will be a quieter year.

Susan M. Schmidt

Sudbury

Talk it Over

This is the kind of response from Miss Conduct that makes me both sad and angry (“Kaffeeklatsch Crasher,” January 1). Maybe Bob does kill the momentum [by joining in, uninvited, with] your group. Maybe he is annoying and an outsider. But why not try to find a way to include him? Maybe explain about the group and have him listen in for a while to see if he can adapt. Maybe try to find out his backstory and try to understand why he wants to join. Why is he lonely? He seems to need the personal connection. We have just come off two years of forced isolation, and you find ways to “get rid of” Bob. How sad.

Sally Sullivan

Miss Conduct gave advice on the letter’s face value: A group of friends sits down and is interrupted regularly by an unwanted guest, albeit in a public setting. There is not enough information to draw a conclusion on whether the group is being unfair to Bob. But the advice is fair given the purpose of the column: to help others who might be facing such an awkward situation.

vermontk

posted on bostonglobe.com





In 1998, newly divorced, I moved to a small city where I knew no one. I had moved many places for 30 years as a wife in academia, where there are clear protocols for helping newcomers get settled, and I was surprised that no one reached out to me. By chance, I met a woman who was part of a group of friends who had been meeting weekly since their children, now in their 20s, were in first grade. Being welcomed into that group was a lifesaver. You learned the group’s strong but unwritten rules by observation and osmosis. Once more I have moved across the country and that group, larger now with 25 years of additions, continues to sustain me. The world would be a better place if the idea that some people are “in” and others “out” was left behind when we graduated from eighth grade.

Elizabeth Rumelt

As an autistic person and the parent of an autistic kid, I’m very aware that both my kid and I miss social cues. It blew my mind when I was told that when co-workers say “We’re all going out for drinks,” there’s an implied/unspoken: “Come join us.” I’d always assumed that since I was not explicitly invited, I was intentionally excluded—and I’d suffered a lot from feeling left out. On the other hand, my autistic teen (raised with better self-esteem than myself I guess), always assumes he IS included. We recently had a difficult experience where he showed up to a birthday party only to be told he wasn’t invited. SO, if my kid or I were Bob, I would appreciate being told kindly, directly, and promptly whether or not we are not welcome.

xyzrandom

posted on bostonglobe.com

